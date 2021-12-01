WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments in major abortion case
The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in Dobbs. v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a major abortion case over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Oral arguments are set to begin at 8 a.m. MT.
The case has implications for the precedent set in 1973 by Roe v. Wade — that women have a constitutional right to an abortion in the first two trimesters of pregnancy when a fetus is unable to survive outside the womb.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!