WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis to provide updates on Colorado’s pandemic response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's pandemic response on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Colorado as of Monday, but the number is below the peak of this fall's surge. Additionally, a new report shows that in the first year of the pandemic, the state may have lost $73 million to unemployment fraud.