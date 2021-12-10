Pueblo’s mayor wants a new countywide mask mandate

Pueblo’s mayor has submitted a letter to his local health board requesting it institute a countywide mask mandate inside all public places unless all people inside have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The letter asks that the mandate last until Jan. 31.

“When this pandemic began everyone hoped it would be over by now,” Mayor Nick Gradisar wrote. “Unfortunately, it is not and we are now preparing for winter months of cold weather, indoor sports activities, indoor dining and group gatherings indoors.”

Gradisar said Pueblo County recently had the highest COVID infection rate and the highest death rate of any county in the state. Since then, however, several other Colorado counties have now overtaken Pueblo in those categories, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

The letter, submitted to the Pueblo County Board of Health Thursday, also included signatures from CSU Pueblo President Tim Mottet, state. Rep. Daneya Esgar and Parkview Health System CEO and President Leslie Barnes, according to Gradisar.