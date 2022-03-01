The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for March 2022

We are taking some time this month to honor some of the women who inspire the music scene across Colorado. Mainstays Lolita, Bluebook, and Bellhoss return to the Local 303 bringing new songs to the airwaves. And we will share new voices to our community like Snow Bastello and Teresa Suydam. Other singer songwriters include Cous, Carlitta Ann, and PHIE. Boulder rock band Mellowpunk with lead singer Madeline McClure bring that indie edge as does the DIY act Dead Boyfriend. Former Paper Bird band member Carleigh Aikins released her debut solo album and also Texas transplant Luckiee B brings the sultry R&B. This is the Women's History Month edition of The Local 303.



bellhoss

Photo By: Gion Davis

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: A visual EP called Hiding, released July 2021



Pronouns: Becky Hostetler: she/her, Sarah Ault: she/they, Nirantha Balagopal: she/they, Michael Everett: he/him, Neil McCormick: he/him



About: Hailing from Southern California, Becky Hostetler created bellhoss in 2017 after relocating to Denver, Colorado. She began as a solo artist and eventually grew to collaborate with other people, bands, producers, and more. With a sound reminiscent of Waxahatchee, ALVVAYS, and Soccer Mommy, bellhoss sits in a purgatory between folk and DIY punk, writing songs for herself and for people who keep secrets.



bellhoss has shared the stage with the likes of Ratboys, Post Animal, Girlpool, Stef Chura, Molly Burch, Esmé Patterson, Kiltro, Strange Ranger, Adam Faucett, Angelo de Augustine, Many Rooms, and more. Despite the relative newness of the project, Hostetler has already managed to tour extensively around the western US, from Phoenix to LA to Honolulu. Although plans to drive east were canceled due to COVID-19, she has big plans to head that way as soon as it is safe.



The geraniums EP, bellhoss' highly anticipated debut release, came out in summer of 2019. It was immediately preceded by a music video for the EP’s single (geraniums #2)which was filmed in local bar, Ft. Greene, and included a dance number and more flamingoes than anyone thought possible. Both projects are a testament to the community Hostetler has cultivated over the past several years, as well as the team she assembled throughout the creation of this release. The EP itself was recorded and mixed by Malena Roberts, who also played bass and sang backup vocals. Payden Widner mastered the EP while playing guitar with the group.



“From the vocal-harmonic Irish folk feel of “Geraniums #1” to the bare intimacy of “Heart Apart,” Geraniums offers a soundtrack to both the golden hour sheen of June afternoons and the somber summer nights which follow. But the bread and butter of the record is Hostetler’s direct, unpolished “everyman” vocal. It’s raw, driving beauty allows Geraniums to flourish.” — Kevin Johnston, Bandwagon Magazine



Throughout the chaos COVID-19 has created throughout 2020, Hostetler has been staying busy and creative. She is collaborated on a short film with Shelby Rahe to the sound of songs written during the stay-at-home orders throughout the pandemic, called Hiding, released in July of 2021. The EP Hiding was recorded and mixed by Michael Everett, and mastered by Corban Roberts. Additionally, bellhoss is working with producer Joe Reinhart, owner of Headroom Studios and guitarist for Hop Along, on another release.



bellhoss specializes in puppy birthday parties (alongside run-of-the-mill sad dog birthday clowns) and government acronyms.



Musicians That Inspire: Waxahatchee, Soccer Mommy, Cat Power, Midwife



What's next for your music project in 2022: We have an EP that’s almost ready to go, and we're working on some music video concepts for it. We're also playing at the new Skylark on April 30, for Clementine Was Right's album release.



Website: http://www.bellhoss.com



Get Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok