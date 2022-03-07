Photos: Skijoring in Leadville mixes speed, skill and bravery. A little bit of crazy helps, too

Skijoring, a timed competition in which a horse and rider pull a skier who runs slalom turns, snatches rings from poles and launches off jumps taller than most humans, returned to Leadville Saturday and Sunday March 5-6, 2022, for the 74th annual time. Here's a taste of what it looked like.
