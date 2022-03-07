Photos: Skijoring in Leadville mixes speed, skill and bravery. A little bit of crazy helps, too

By Hart Van Denburg
March 7, 2022
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORING220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Ski joring, a timed competition in which a horse and rider pull a skier who runs slalom turns, snatches rings from poles and launches off jumps taller than most humans, returned to Leadville Saturday and Sunday March 5-6, 2022, for the 74th annual time.

Skijoring, a timed competition in which a horse and rider pull a skier who runs slalom turns, snatches rings from poles and launches off jumps taller than most humans, returned to Leadville Saturday and Sunday March 5-6, 2022, for the 74th annual time. Here's a taste of what it looked like.

220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The skijoring jumps on Leadville's Harrison Avenue can be taller than most humans, and competitors speed through the air almost at eye level with spectators watching from second-floor windows.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A skijoring competitor soars off a jump on Leadville’s Harrison Avenue.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Skijoring horses, riders and skiers can reach speeds of 40 mph during competition, which technically means they break the speed limit on Leadville’s Harrison Avenue. The street is covered with snow for the event, and onlookers can get very close to the action.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
After a run, a skijoring competitor gets a ride back to the start of the course on Harrison Avenue in Leadville, holding his rope and skis, as as spectators applaud. In the “open” category each rider gets five runs down the timed course.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Skijoring is said to have its roots in Scandinavia, but it’s become a popular winter sport up and down the Rocky Mountains. A rider in patriotic garb in Leadville on Saturday.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Cowboys wear hats, racers wear helmets and spectators wear … something during the 74th annual skijoring competition in Leadville.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Riders and horses in Leadville’s 74th annual skijoring competition wait their turn to pull a skier down the Harrison Avenue course.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A skier tries to snag rings on his arm as he’s pulled by a horse running down Harrison Avenue during Leadville’s 74th annual skijoring competition.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Falls are not uncommon in skijoring: this skier takes a tumble about half way down Leadville’s Harrison Avenue on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A skier navigates a jump in front of a Leadville crowd that stretched several deep on both sides of Harrison Avenue Saturday, March 5, 2022.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A smiling skijoring competitor is all smiles as he’s given a ride back up to the start of the course.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Skijoring has taken place in Leadville since 1949. Last year the competition was run with no spectators, due to the pandemic.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
For a few days every winter, Harrison Avenue in Leadville returns to a feeling of the Old West during the skijoring competition.
220305-LEADVILLE-SKIJORINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A rider enters the starting area on Harrison Avenue during Leadville’s 74th annual skijoring competition.

You care.

You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up.  The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!

Latest Stories