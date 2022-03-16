Colorado Democrats scrap plan to ban leaf blowers and lawnmowers to improve air quality

Colorado Democrats won't move ahead with a plan to ban gas-powered lawn equipment in areas with poor air quality in 2030, opting to rely on financial incentives to encourage the switch.

State Sen. Chris Hansen, a Democrat representing Denver, proposed the ban as one piece of a sprawling climate bill to reduce local air pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions. He submitted an amendment to remove the provision during a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, saying it had become a "distraction."

"Battery technology is improving so rapidly that it's not going to make much difference. Consumers are going to want an electric mower, trimmer, et cetera because it's a better, cheaper, faster option," Hansen said.

The shift is the latest example of Colorado Democrats falling in line with Gov. Jared Polis' climate strategy.

The Boulder Democrat, who faces re-election later this year, has pushed to de-carbonize Colorado's economy with an emphasis on incentives over strict regulations. Hansen acknowledged his decision to amend the bill came after a "robust conversation with the administration."

"I know where the governor stands of different provisions and I think we're going to get to a good place as we send it to his desk," Hansen said.

Concor Cahill, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, did not address whether the administration had pushed for an amendment to remove the ban, but he said Gov. Polis will continue to monitor the legislation as it moves through the Capitol.

“The governor believes Coloradans will continue to make smart decisions to protect the air we breathe and should be rewarded for choosing affordable and reliable electric alternatives which are emerging in the free market,” Cahilll said.

Landscaping tools are some of the largest sources of ozone ingredients in metro Denver.

The original version of the legislation would have banned the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment in areas that aren’t meeting federal ozone standards in 2030. The amended bill still includes a section requiring state environmental regulators to develop a rebate program to cover up to 30 percent of the cost of electric alternatives.

Both provisions were designed to limit one of the largest sources of ozone ingredients in metro Denver. Unlike car engines, gas-powered landscaping tools tend to rely on two-stroke motors burning a mixture of oil and petroleum.