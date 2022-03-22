Watch: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings, Day 2
Judge Ketanji Brown is pledging to defend the Constitution and decide cases “without fear or favor” if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
She delivered a brief opening statement Monday at her Senate confirmation hearing.
Things will get more pointed on Tuesday when she takes her first questions from senators, including several firmly opposed to her.
She is the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. Jackson said she is “humbled and honored” by her historic nomination.
Listen to special coverage of the hearing from NPR on CPR News:
- Tuesday: Special coverage begins at 7 a.m.
- Wednesday: Special coverage begins at 7 a.m.
Note: Start times may vary and are not always on time.
Find regularly scheduled programming from CPR News by clicking "Listen Live" at the top of our page and then "Regular Programming."
