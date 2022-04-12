The EPA moves to declare the Front Range a ‘severe’ air quality violator. Here’s why that matters.

The high levels of ozone pollution prompted a lawsuit from environmental groups to force the EPA to downgrade the status of the Denver area and other regions last month. Jeremy Nichols, a director of climate and energy programs for WildEarth Guardians, said the federal move is an overdue step in the right direction.

"We hope they continue to move as quickly as possible to finalize the reclassification," Nichols said.

On Tuesday, the EPA also proposed to downgrade the region’s ozone status from “marginal” to “moderate” under its stricter 2015 standard of 70 parts per billion. The stricter standard is closer to what scientists say is safe for public health, but since it’s newer, communities have more time to comply before triggering a federal crackdown.

There’s no question the existence of two parallel standards is confusing. What matters, according to Silverstein, is the more demanding federal benchmark sets the true goal for the region’s effort to control air pollution. In order to avoid another “severe” designation under the stricter federal standard, he said the region must bring air pollution levels below 70 parts per billion by 2026.

There's a good chance Coloradans will feel the consequences of the downgrade at the gas pump.

If the EPA approves the downgrade, gas stations would be required to sell cleaner-burning gasoline across the northern Front Range one year after the effective date of the reclassification. Given the projected timeline to finalize the decision, state and regional air regulators expect the change will be enacted in the summer of 2024.

Reformulated gasoline is already required in California, parts of the northeastern seaboard and other urban areas struggling to control air pollution. Studies have shown the fuel helps improve air quality, but it tends to be more expensive than conventional fuel. Over the last year, federal data show the regular-grade reformulated fuel cost 35 cents more per gallon compared to conventional gasoline. The gap grew wider in March 2022, with regular-grade reformulated gasoline costing 51 cents more per gallon.

Silverstein said energy market volatility and recent global conflicts make it tough to predict prices for the reformulated fuel along the Front Range, but "it typically costs more for gasoline providers to make the higher-quality fuels."

The job of making reformulated gas would likely fall to Suncor Energy, which operates Colorado’s only oil and gas refinery in Commerce City. A spokesperson for the company, which is a financial supporter of CPR News, said the facility is already preparing to have fuel supplies ready “in the event it is required during the summer of 2023.”

A downgrade would also require more state air pollution permits.

Beyond gasoline requirements, a finalized downgrade lowers the threshold for facilities to be considered a “major” air pollution source under the U.S. Clean Air Act, which means many more Colorado companies will be forced to obtain state air pollution permits. Silverstein expects the change could mean stronger regulations for oil and gas facilities, asphalt plants and even breweries.

Those permits clarify everything a company must do to monitor and control emissions. Michael Ogletree, the executive director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said the downgrade could require an additional 470 emission sources to obtain permits.

To prepare for the added work, his division asked state lawmakers for $43.4 million dollars to hire dozens of employees and purchase new air monitoring equipment. Colorado businesses groups have objected to the additional investment, but the request appears likely to be approved in the Democratically controlled legislature.

“We’re absolutely up to the task,” Ogletree said. “We will be bringing in these additional resources — engineers, administrative staff, managerial staff — to make sure we’re ready.”