In housing-starved Louisville, voters will decide the fate of a massive development that includes no housing

But while Louisville voters will soon decide what development on the site looks like, it almost certainly won’t include any housing at all.

“This seems like a massive oversight,” Cooperman said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Joshua Cooperman at home in Louisville. April 9, 2022.

A long-vacant site that also helped build modern Louisville

Today, the 389-acre site just to the northwest of U.S. 36 and Northwest Parkway holds little more than crumbling roads, a few ponds, scrubby trees, and, in some locations, sweeping views of the Boulder Flatirons.

From the 1970s to the 2000s, it hosted a 1.5 million-square-foot corporate campus for Storage Technology Corp. or StorageTek. Some 2,600 workers were employed there when it was sold to Sun Microsystems Inc. in 2005 and sold the land to ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips razed the old StorageTek buildings and the Louisville City Council approved a 2.5 million-square-foot redevelopment plan in 2010. That plan was never built, and little happened until a Denver-based developer purchased the land for $34.8 million in 2020 and began pushing its own project called Redtail Ridge.



Developer Jay Hardy drives around the potential future site of Redtail Ridge in Louisville. April 6, 2022. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

“There's a great story behind what was here and the jobs and the value that this land provided to build what is now the city of Louisville,” said Jay Hardy, senior vice president of Brue Baukol Capital Partners. “The redevelopment, we think, is an enormous opportunity to bring it back to life.”

Initially, Brue Baukol proposed a more than 5 million-square-foot commercial and residential development with 2,200 multi-family housing units.

But the developer nearly halved those plans — and dropped the housing component entirely — after getting pushback from the Louisville Planning Commission. Members of that body said the development proposal didn’t fit with the land’s rural zoning and the city's comprehensive plan.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Developer Jay Hardy locks up his property in Louisville, the potential future site of Redtail Ridge. April 6, 2022.

“If there was an opportunity to do residential, we would certainly want to be doing that,” Hardy said. “But we're not able to now.”

The Louisville City Council eventually, in September 2021, narrowly approved a 3 million-square-foot, commercial-only development plan after imposing a set of sustainability conditions, including electric vehicle chargers, solar farms, all-electric HVAC systems and 93 acres of land set aside for open space, parks and trails.

Hardy hopes to attract large biotech companies to the site and said Brue Bakol is in discussions with two groups right now. The plan also allows the nearby Avista Hospital to relocate to the site.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The potential future site of Redtail Ridge in Louisville. April 6, 2022.

Citizen activists have ensured the development plan isn’t yet a done deal

A group of Louisville residents gathered enough signatures to put the Redtail Ridge development plan to a vote. Ballots have been sent and votes will be counted on April 19.

Some residents oppose the project because of its size, said Jill Sjong, who helped gather signatures. Others don’t want to see anything built on the site at all.

“I think people like driving into Louisville and feeling like they're coming back to someplace that's a slower pace of life, that has more of a rural character,” Sjong said. “We're not Boulder and we're not Broomfield. And we're very proud of the character that we have.”



Jill Sjong in her Louisville home. April 6, 2022. Outside, she has a "NO" sign in her yard pushing for Louisville to deny new plans for open space near U.S. Route 36. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann voted against the plan, calling it a “1980s-era office park” that will add more jobs to the area while not addressing the ongoing housing problem.

“There's no justification to increase the density for that reason,” she said, adding: “It's very much an auto-oriented development with vast, vast parking lots, five-story office buildings and industrial buildings.”

Hardy said Brue Baukoland a new metro district, funded by a property tax, would help pay for $99 million worth of improvements to infrastructure, including roads, water and sewer lines. But Stolzmann and other opponents worry there will be more bills that fall to Louisville taxpayers to cover.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A "vote YES" sign for a Louisville city vote on the future of open space off U.S. Route 36. April 6, 2022.

A "yes" vote will allow Brue Baukol to proceed. If the "no" vote wins, Hardy with Brue Baukol said the company will simply use the already approved plan in 2010.

“We believe we've delivered exactly what the City Council wanted and exactly what the opposition has asked us to deliver,” Hardy said.

If that holds true, no new housing will be built on the site — no matter the outcome of next week’s vote.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The potential future site of Redtail Ridge in Louisville. April 6, 2022.

“In my mind, that ship has sailed,” said former Louisville Mayor Chuck Sisk, who supports the Brue Baukol plan. He said the developer has worked with the community and city leaders to find compromises and that Louisville now has “to be true to our word.”

Opponents, for their part, hope a “no” vote will send the developer back to the drawing board. Mayor Stolzmann also hopes that would give the city time to update its nine-year-old comprehensive plan, which will allow for a more head-on public discussion about pressing issues like housing.

“I don’t want to pre-jump what the community’s going to say,” Stolzman said. “ … but I would not be surprised if the community tells us that we need additional housing on that site.”