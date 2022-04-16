I-70 closed between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum due to wildfire

A wildfire near Gypsum has forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Authorities said there it is unclear when the road will reopen.

The Duck Fire Pond has prompted an evacuation notice for the Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for other areas nearby.

The fire began in the early afternoon between Dotsero and Gypsum and winds pushed the flames to the east.

Authorities also advised an alternate route through to the north.