‘It was madness’: A Ukrainian couple’s journey from Kyiv to Colorado Springs

It’s still sinking in for Maryna and Oleksandr that they might never return home to Ukraine.

The couple, who are in their early 60s, fled their apartment in Kyiv after Russia began bombing the city in late February. They traveled for four days by car, train and plane to escape the conflict, finally reaching Colorado on March 1.

Since then, they’ve been living with their daughter and grandchildren in a two-bedroom home in Colorado Springs. Most days, they watch news updates about the invasion and chat with friends and family in Ukraine via social media.

“The war is not going to end soon,” Oleksandr said. “Russia will not let Ukraine go. So we’re hoping to find our home here.”

The couple, who asked to only be identified by first name for safety reasons, is among the first arrivals in what’s expected to be a wave of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Colorado over the coming months. The United Nations estimates more than 4.6 million people have fled the country since war broke out.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced the United States would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees over the coming year. Colorado hasn’t released estimates for the number that may end up here, but Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s congressional delegation have promised the state will welcome any refugees fleeing the war.

Maryna and Oleksandr consider themselves lucky to have family in the states. But they’re now struggling to heal from the trauma of fleeing their home while figuring out the logistics of restarting their lives in Colorado.

“There is no clear path for us,” Oleksandr said. “Right now it’s just our family trying to take care of us.”

Both are retired from careers in medicine and government. Neither speaks English; the couple spoke to CPR News through their granddaughter Lydia Miller. And they’ve now lost access to their bank accounts and assets in Ukraine, they said.

Their tourist visas, which they used to get into the country, are only good for several months. They’ve applied for asylum status with the federal government, but haven’t heard back.

Courtesy of Maryna and Oleksandr A line of cars stretches down a road near the border with Slovakia. Oleksandr and Maryna waited in line for almost 12 hours to reach a border checkpoint in late February 2022.

The explosions

Around 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, Maryna woke up to the walls of her downtown Kyiv apartment shaking. She heard what sounded like two bombs going off outside.

She turned to her husband, Oleksandr and woke him up. Half awake, she headed to their guest room, where her daughter and granddaughter were sleeping.

“We thought it was just a random explosion,” she said.

Within 20 minutes, their other daughter in Colorado Springs called. She’d seen on the news that Russia was invading Ukraine.