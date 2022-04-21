Is Xcel Energy making too much money? Colorado voters could get the chance to decide

Meanwhile, Colorado regulators have approved a recent Xcel Energy proposal to raise electric rates. The Public Utilities Commission is also considering a natural gas rate hike and additional charges to cover the cost of natural gas price spikes during an extreme winter storm in 2021.

If all three are approved, the company estimates the average monthly utility bill for residential gas and electric customers would increase by $16.48 by the end of the year.

Leslie Glustrom, a retired biochemist and climate activist, said those increases come as the price to produce electricity drops from rapid improvements in wind and solar energy technology. She worries Colorado customers won't benefit from those savings because Xcel Energy is "gold-plating" its plans for new infrastructure projects, like its recently approved $1.7 billion Power Pathway transmission project on the plains east of Denver.

"They're not passing the savings from the clean energy transition onto customers," she said. "Instead, they're finding ways to spend money, to drive up our rates, to drive up their profits and to drive up their earnings per share."

If the trend continues, Glustrom said the Independence Institute ballot initiative — or something like it — could find a receptive audience among Colorado voters.

Company representatives say there's a simple explanation for high profits: Colorado is growing and wants to battle climate change, both of which it says require spending on new infrastructure.

Hollie Velasquez Horvath, a regional vice president of state affairs and community relations for Xcel Energy, declined to comment on the ballot initiative until it’s finalized by Colorado election officials. If the Colorado Title Board determines the language meets state requirements, supporters would need to gather 124,632 valid signatures to earn a place on the 2022 ballot.

When it comes to growing utility bills, Velasquez Horvath said Xcel Energy customers pay about 34 percent less for electricity than the U.S. average. Planned projects could push rates higher, but many of those investments are necessary to support new projects and meet Colorado's clean-energy requirements, Velasquez Horvath said.

Some utility watchdogs see those statements as proof of the economic potential of renewable energy. Joe Smyth, a research and communications manager for the Energy and Policy Institute, said power companies have to pay for fossil fuels to generate electricity, but the wind and sun are free.