There’s a melting gondola at the top of Aspen Mountain. The artist hopes it will remind skiers about the threat of climate change

Schendler doesn’t think there will be much left of the ski industry in 50 years. It’s a dismal prediction, but he thinks warmer temperatures and changing snowfall patterns fueled by climate change will mean only some high-elevation resorts will survive. Aspen might be one, but Schendler said that’s nothing to celebrate.

“We need the low-elevation mom and pop resorts on the East and West Coast. If they go away, those are our future skiers,” he said.

Schendler says Aspen Ski Company and other large corporations need to do whatever they can to limit warming. The resort makes aggressive internal changes and pushes for systemic ones. It supports the Biden administration's attempts to stop new oil and gas leases, and it isn't a member of the U.S. Chamber of Congress because of its opposition to some climate policies. Aspen has also successfully pushed its local energy provider to shift to 100 percent renewables by 2030.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News Auden Schendler, senior voice president of sustainability at Aspen Skiing Company, rides on the Silver Queen Gondola on April 18, 2022. He sees peoples' love for skiing as a way to get them to care more about climate change, which already greatly affects the sport.

Schendler says people’s love for skiing is a chance to get them involved in advocating for climate solutions. The melting gondola art installation is part of encouraging that kind of action, he said. The sculpture has elicited a range of emotions, from approval and support — to annoyance and criticism.

Andrew Carl and Victor Dallabetta, two skiers and friends, stopped at the top of Aspen Mountain to check out the sculpture earlier this week. Dallabetta took a picture for his wife, who had been asking about the piece. Dallabetta has visited Aspen Mountain 100 times this season, and he said this was the first time he’d spotted the sculpture. He's noticed big changes to ski conditions over the 65 years he’s been hitting the slopes.

“It’s sad, but we’re lucky to have what we have actually,” Dallabetta said.

Carl said the sculpture “reeks” of its climate change action message. He agrees that the winters feel different, but he thinks the climate shifts are temporary.

“You have your good years and your bad years, and I guess we're having a few more bad years than the good years right now,” Carl said. “So we'll see how the balance goes.”

Dallabetta agreed. Both lifetime skiers are confident climate conditions will stabilize and that new technology will help find solutions to climate-related problems. Carl says he's not wringing his hands with worry.