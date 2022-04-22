Denver rapper DJ Cavem’s new album sows seeds against food injustice — literally

Denver rapper and environmental activist Ietef Vita created the musical genre known as "eco hip-hop." Vita, who performs as DJ Cavem, holds a PhD in Urban Ecology and rhymes about gardening and veganism on the new record "Koncrete Garden." The album is out on Earth Day, and you won't find it on vinyl or as a CD — it's available as a digital download printed on a packet of cherry tomato seeds.

Vita has performed at the White House, cooked with Rachel Ray and recently shared the stage with the Wu-Tang Clan at a Denver show. He joined Colorado Matters to speak with Ryan Warner about the trap music influences on "Koncrete Garden," distributing seeds to food desert areas across the U.S. and how fellow hip-hop artists have embraced the plant-based diet.