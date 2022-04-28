Rocky Mountain National Park entrance fees will jump next month
Visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park will see a slight price increase when they purchase passes for the first month of summer, which go on sale next Monday.
One-day vehicle passes will jump from $25 to $30 starting May 27. That’s also when the park will transition to its timed entry system, which will require that visitors reserve a time slot to enter either of the park’s entrances.
Camping fees will also increase starting October 12. Winter campground fees will increase from $20 to $30 per night and summer campground fees will go from $30 to $35 per night starting in the summer of 2023.
Park officials said the price increase will help fund maintenance for the park, including trash removal, trail upkeep, and snowplow operations.
“While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation use fees collected by the park are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience,” a press release said.
About 4.4 million people visited Rocky Mountain National Park in 2021.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!