Rocky Mountain National Park entrance fees will jump next month

Visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park will see a slight price increase when they purchase passes for the first month of summer, which go on sale next Monday.

One-day vehicle passes will jump from $25 to $30 starting May 27. That’s also when the park will transition to its timed entry system, which will require that visitors reserve a time slot to enter either of the park’s entrances.

Camping fees will also increase starting October 12. Winter campground fees will increase from $20 to $30 per night and summer campground fees will go from $30 to $35 per night starting in the summer of 2023.