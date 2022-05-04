Roe v. Wade opinion leak has Colorado’s abortion rights supporters on defense

Abortion-rights supporters took to Colorado streets en masse Tuesday to protest a leaked Supreme Court opinion that suggests justices will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the half-century-old legal precedent that makes abortion access a constitutional right.

Rallies sprung up throughout the day in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Denver. Attendees ranged from state lawmakers to local advocates and everyday people, who gave passionate speeches about the implications of removing protections guaranteed by the 1973 ruling.

At an afternoon rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Tezcatli Diaz raised a bullhorn and addressed a crowd of around 100 people. As she spoke, she pointed to her infant daughter, who was held by a spectator in the audience.

“I understand why life is precious and I can never deny the complexities of choice because of it,” she said. “But these are our choices to be had.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Abortion rights supporters gathered on the state Capitol steps in Denver on Tuesday after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court called for overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Throughout the rally, Democratic state lawmakers emerged from their chambers to admonish the leaked Roe opinion. Some used the moment as a rallying cry for Democrats ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

“These Republicans are trying to overturn our rights across the state and the country,” said Lafayette Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis. “Our Senate margin is razor thin. If we don’t turn out, we lose the Senate.”

Jaquez Lewis and other Democrats highlighted their work on the recently-passed Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codified the right to an abortion into state law. Democrats passed the bill in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

Still, the removal of federal protections leaves the state law vulnerable to future restrictions on abortion providers, said Sen. Julie Gonzales, one of REA’s sponsors.

“What this means is that we’re going to now have to use all the tools in our toolbox to protect our rights,” Gonzales said. “I'm a little tired of having to be this resilient, but we'll be resilient because our ancestors have fought for us to be here in this moment so that our future generations can not only survive, but thrive, y’all.”