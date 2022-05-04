Here’s what protestors are saying: Roe v. Wade rallies erupt across Colorado in wake of Supreme Court leaked opinion
On Tuesday, Abortion-rights supporters across Colorado protested against the leaked Supreme Court opinion that suggests we'll soon see an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the half century old legal precedent that makes abortion access a constitutional right.
Rallies in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Denver pushed to uphold the 49-year-old ruling.
Last month, Governor Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act that codifies the right to an abortion into state law. Democrats passed the bill in anticipation of this very scenario. That new law will keep abortion legal, even without Roe. Although in the future, another state legislature and governor could overturn that. A fact most demonstrators were keenly aware of Tuesday.
Many abortion-rights advocates have feared this day for decades. Here is what many had to say from around Colorado.
Colorado and Roe: The leak | What it means for Colorado | Politicians react
In Colorado Springs, a small but animated group met near the city hall.
I'm sick of this. I'm sick of the surprises. These are basic human rights that we have to fight for every single day. And nobody can keep it going. Why is it so hard to fight for this basic necessity of life?Beth Lemesany
I am hear obviously because 69% of Americans want abortion rights for all. Sixty-nine percent. That is the majority. That is what we are dealing with.Sienna Johnson
A group of more than a hundred people gathered outside the Mesa County Courthouse in Grand Junction.
When the Western Slope decides to organize and speak up and be heard, things can happen pretty quickly. We all know each other. The rally was put together in about 10 minutes.Jennifer Hancock with the reproductive rights group Cobalt.
I think in a community like this, I think maybe it's even more important to come out and say that not everyone feels that way. Not everyone agrees with what the Supreme Court is apparently going to do.Laura Carlson
In Denver more than a thousand abortion-rights advocates gathered at the State Capitol and marched across the downtown.
I've had an abortion. And I'm glad that I was able to exercise my liberties, my rights to have control of my body and my future.Wendy Reoch
I understand why life is precious. I never can deny the complexities of choice because of it. These are our choices to be had. Our bodies. Our choices. Our survival.Tezcatli Diaz
We need to acknowledge people who are in states less fortunate than us might seek refuge here. And that’s something that we need to prepare for.Mango Grace
Read more of about what the potential loss of Roe v. Wade means for Colorado:
- If Roe v. Wade really is overturned, what happens to abortion in Colorado?
- Colorado leaders react to leaked Supreme Court’s opinion on abortion access, Roe v. Wade
- Colorado abortion rights activists mobilize in wake of leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade
- SCOTUS confirms authenticity of leaked abortion opinion
- Photos: Denver abortion rights supporters rally, outraged by a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade
Eli Imadali and Hart Van Denburg contributed in reporting on this story.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!