Here’s what protestors are saying: Roe v. Wade rallies erupt across Colorado in wake of Supreme Court leaked opinion

On Tuesday, Abortion-rights supporters across Colorado protested against the leaked Supreme Court opinion that suggests we'll soon see an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the half century old legal precedent that makes abortion access a constitutional right.

Rallies in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Denver pushed to uphold the 49-year-old ruling.

Last month, Governor Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act that codifies the right to an abortion into state law. Democrats passed the bill in anticipation of this very scenario. That new law will keep abortion legal, even without Roe. Although in the future, another state legislature and governor could overturn that. A fact most demonstrators were keenly aware of Tuesday.

Many abortion-rights advocates have feared this day for decades. Here is what many had to say from around Colorado.