Meet the three Democrats competing to flip Lauren Boebert’s seat in Congress

And despite Pitkin County being known as a playground for the rich and famous, he said his part of the district faces the same challenges as the rest of it c from a lack of affordable housing to concerns about water supply. He thinks voters all across the Western Slope are motivated by kitchen table issues — like inflation.

“Everything costs too darn much: The gas is out of control, healthcare. And having a strong business background, I think I can add something to that conversation.”

About a dozen people — and a dog named Winston — showed up for a recent meet and greet outside a coffee shop in Montrose. If he makes it to Congress, Frisch said he wants to be part of the Problem Solvers Caucus and work across the aisle. As if to make that point, he warmly greeted state Sen. Don Coram — who is running in the district’s GOP primary — when the two men ran into each other at the coffee shop before Frisch’s event.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Democratic candidate Adam Frisch and Republican candidate state Sen. Don Coram cross paths in Montrose and say hello to one another.

Republicans might have the advantage based on the district’s past election results, but Frisch is optimistic. He thinks a moderate Democrat stands a fighting chance against Boebert.

“There are a lot of people that are really frustrated — moderate Republicans, unaffiliated — that have voted for her before; they wanted to try a fresh face and try to give it a shot,” he said. “And I think she's disappointed a tremendous amount of people, and upset a lot of people, and embarrassed a lot of people.”

But while many at Frisch’s event liked his moderate stance, Democrat Michael Hoffman worries that in this political climate, it might take something more — especially against an incumbent who has shown she can energize the populist Republican base.

“I think it's gonna take somebody who is very charismatic and who comes across with a strong personality to go against Lauren (Boebert)'s strong personality,” Hoffman said. “People are looking for a strong personality, more so than policy issues. And I don't think people think much beyond that.”

Alex Walker made a splash with a scatological campaign video

Enter the third Democrat in the primary — Alex Walker, who has taken a page from Boebert’s social media playbook. When the political newcomer jumped in the race in early March, his launch video went viral because of its scatological theme (think: lots of poop, raining from the sky on unsuspecting residents of the district).

Walker said he’s worried about the direction the country is headed and wants to help clean up the mess of the last few political years.

“I'm running because people in my generation aren't stepping up and we need somebody to make politics accessible to a new generation of change-makers,” said the 31-year-old.

The openly gay engineer is focusing on issues like affordable housing, bringing better tech jobs to the district and making healthcare more accessible.

Despite his late entry, Walker is upbeat, focusing on the number of unique impressions his social media offerings have reached. But he did not do much to publicize a recent in-person swing through the district. A campaign stop at a brewery in Telluride only appeared to attract a few people.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Democratic candidate for Congress Alex Walker meets voters in Telluride.

He said he’s trying to pull in donations from young, disenfranchised voters nationally. But while his intro video might appeal to the Tiktok generation, older voters, like Democrat Joel Ohlsen, had a different take. “I'm concerned about his initial introduction to his candidacy. It doesn't seem to have been what most people would, uh, sort of take a shine to.”

Walker argues that in order to be successful, the Democrat in this race needs to get their name out nationally to raise money. He has the least cash on hand of the Democratic candidates, with just under $70,000 according to the most recent campaign filings. Sandoval has just shy of $100,000, while Frish has the most in the bank, with just over $1.6 million, the vast bulk of which he has loaned himself. They all lag behind Boebert, who has more than $2 million in campaign cash on hand.

Walker is also taking another lesson from Boebert’s first run for political office: holding lots of voter events.

“She won by going physically everywhere,” he said. “Just about the only noble thing she did in pursuit of this seat was talking to voters. And that is exactly what we need to replicate.”

Sandoval and Frisch are also logging miles in the district, which takes up almost half the state. And they're all staring down the clock: the primary is now less than two months away.