On Edge: Watch the statewide conversation about Colorado’s mental health crisis
Join Colorado News Collaborative, in collaboration with Colorado Public Radio, for a 90-minute statewide conversation at the Buell Public Media Center’s Masterpiece studio on May 17 from 5-7 p.m. about the mental health crisis and gaps in Colorado's safety net system.
The panel will be moderated by COLab’s Susan Greene and will include:
- Dr. Carl Clark, President and CEO of Mental Health Center of Denver
- Russell Goodman, a Coloradan with his own mental health challenges and father of a child who has been denied care
- Ben Markus, Investigative Reporter with Colorado Public Radio
- Dr. Morgan Medlock, Behavioral Health Commissioner for the State of Colorado
- Tamara Pogue, County Commissioner for Summit County, CO
- Lauren Snyder, Vice President for Government Affairs for Mental Health Colorado
The aim of this event is to engage in a live conversation with authorities who have been the subject and sources of the On Edge investigation to explore upcoming reforms and spark conversations about the mental health system within and between communities and their local news outlets across the state.
This will be an in-person event that will be live-streamed online for remote audiences.
