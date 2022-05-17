Evacuations ordered due to Plumtaw fire near the Pagosa Springs airport in San Juan National Forest
Updated 8:26 p.m.
An evacuation notice is in effect for the Lost Valley of the San Juan National Forrest due to the Plumtaw fire.
The fire has burned more than 600 acres seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, just a few miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport, and as close as 2 miles west of the intersections of Plumtaw and Fourmile Roads.
Air crews are in the area with multiple tankers, three helicopters and a lead plane to fight the blaze which broke out earlier this afternoon.
Officials released the following evacuation information:
An evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans, located in Mineral County, CO. For evacuation information, contact the Archuleta County Emergency Operations Call Center at 970-422-7084. The fire area will be closed to the public, including Fourmile Road (NFSR 645) at the forest boundary, and Plumtaw Road (NFSR 634) from the junction of McManus Road (NFSR 633). This closure includes Fourmile Falls Trailhead.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!