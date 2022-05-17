Evacuations ordered due to Plumtaw fire near the Pagosa Springs airport in San Juan National Forest

Updated 8:26 p.m.

An evacuation notice is in effect for the Lost Valley of the San Juan National Forrest due to the Plumtaw fire.

The fire has burned more than 600 acres seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, just a few miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport, and as close as 2 miles west of the intersections of Plumtaw and Fourmile Roads.

Air crews are in the area with multiple tankers, three helicopters and a lead plane to fight the blaze which broke out earlier this afternoon.