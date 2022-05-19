Colorado’s COVID-19 metrics are rising — again. Health officials encourage precautions

One hundred forty-four Coloradans with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now hospitalized; that’s the highest number in two months. It’s double the number from a month ago and the most since mid-March.

That number is far below previous waves but it’s been rising for the last five weeks, and the state projects that 500 to 800 people could be in the hospital next month due to the virus, according to the latest state models. The rise will put health systems under increased “strain” and “stress,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist.

News of the new surge comes after the state health system has faced two pandemic years, plus two tall and daunting waves caused by the delta and omicron variants late last year and early in 2022.

“There's just a lot of nurses who are very tired,” said Becky Loy, a registered emergency department nurse who works for St. Anthony’s North Hospital in Westminster and UCHealth in Aurora. “It's not the best situation to be sort of facing a new front in the war when everybody really just wants a nap.”

She described the overall feeling as one of “a resigned exhaustion. Like ‘here we go again.’ I don't think any of us are looking forward to it.”

The 7-day positivity rate, the rate of positive tests, is now nearly nine percent. That’s well above the key 5 percent threshold and doesn’t include the vast majority of rapid home tests — many of which aren’t reported to the state or reflected on the state’s dashboard.

The super-transmissible B.2.12.1 omicron subvariant is thought to be fueling the growth in cases.

That variety is “increasingly becoming dominant here in Colorado and the U.S.,” said Herlihy.

The CDC’s Nowcast modeling estimates it makes up almost half of cases now circulating in the county and 44 percent in Region 8, which includes Colorado. She said state data show it’s about 40 percent of cases now.

Herlihy said the state lab has also detected several cases of a pair of strains first detected in South Africa and likely responsible for a surge and reinfections there. They’ve identified several cases of the BA.4 subvariant and one case of BA.5 and will be adding those to the state’s increasingly crowded variant dashboard.

“There is some emerging data that there does not appear to be any increase in severity associated with these newer sub variants,” said Herlihy. “So that is certainly good news.”

She said the state would be watching the new strains closely.