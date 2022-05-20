Fire breaks out near Montrose

The Simms fire broke out Thursday evening in the Uncompahgre National Forest around 15 miles southwest of Montrose. By Thursday night 370 acres had burned and evacuations had been ordered for Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wildcat Canyon. Air quality warnings are in affect until Friday morning.

The U.S. Forest Service conducted a controlled burn in the area on Monday with monitoring for the rest of the week. However authorities have not confirmed how the fire started.