The Camp Amache rose is blooming. Here’s what it looks like

A rose bush no one has seen flower in nearly 80 years has produced a lone pink bud in southeastern Colorado. Archaeologist Bonnie Clark was among the first to see it Saturday as survivors, descendants, and local officials took part in an annual pilgrimage to Colorado’s Camp Amache.

“Oh my God!” Clark exclaimed in a video of the sighting.

“That’s what a little rain will do for you,” added Mike Reynolds, of The National Park Service.

During World War Two, the US government incarcerated more than 10,000 Japanese-Americans at Amache, formally known as The Granada Relocation Center, which just became a National Historic Site. And it is believed Amacheans were the ones to originally plant and care for the roses during their incarceration.

S. Krom/DU Amache Project On May 21, 2022, the rose bush at Camp Amache was seen budding for the first time in nearly 80 years.

On Saturday, a commemoration had just wrapped up at the camp’s cemetery when Clark and others drove over to check on the bush.

“We all looked down and there is a teeny tiny, lovely, delicate pink bud on that Amache rose,” Clark expounded. Until that moment, no one knew what color the flowers would be. The center of the rose might still hold a surprise.

Camp Amache was not necessarily where people expected to see the first bud. Last fall, horticulturists from Denver Botanic Gardens traveled to southeastern Colorado and took clippings from the rose bush. They have been babying them in a Denver greenhouse ever since. It was thought that a bloom would come as a result of that highly-controlled environment.

Clark theorizes the hearty bramble at Amache finally budded precisely because cuttings were taken.

“The folks from the botanic gardens came and pruned that rose. That helped the living part, the heart, of that rose be more healthy.”