Xcel Energy will pay $925,000 to settle EPA claims it improperly disposed coal waste

Xcel Energy agreed to pay a $925,000 penalty to resolve allegations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that its Pueblo power plant contaminated groundwater, the federal agency said Monday.

EPA officials accused the utility of violating federal coal ash disposal rules at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo. Those rules included monitoring groundwater and analyzing groundwater data, closing a storage pond and making related documents available online.

Last week, a judicial officer approved the settlement with Xcel, Colorado’s largest public utility with 3 million total customers. Under the agreement, the utility will submit a plan on how to fix any potential groundwater contamination.

“EPA is committed to enforcing the law against facilities that mismanage coal ash,” said Larry Starfield, its acting assistant administrator for enforcement, in a statement. “In particular, we are committed to holding coal ash facilities accountable for operating and closing their facilities in a manner that protects public health and the environment.”

In a statement, Xcel Energy spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said the company believed it was following coal ash rules “based on [its] understanding] of the local groundwater conditions.” She said the company had “no indication of impacts” to local drinking or surface water based on those current conditions.

Xcel’s power plants released about 1 million tons of coal ash from burning coal in 2020, according to its website, which refers to the residue as “a nonhazardous waste.” The ash from Comanche is stored in a pond and landfill located onsite.