“It’s about the security of the world”: Colorado National Guard’s regular work with European allies feels especially significant this year

In a corner of the Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn, Estonia, four women are hard at work.

One, sitting, cuts large pieces of green, black and brown cloth into narrow strips. Nearby, an older woman with short gray hair and black shawl wrapped around her neck takes each piece and makes little cuts up the sides. And lastly, two other women, each on opposite sides of an old fishing net, tie these scraps of cloth onto its strands to give it a leafy, forest look.

They’re making a DIY camouflage net that will be sent to the Ukrainian military.

“Straight lines are easier to detect from the air. So it has to look as natural as possible,” Anare Koppel explained. That means creating different zigzags when they’re weaving and knotting in the strips — Don’t have too many colors in one place and make sure there are some gaps. This is her fifth time volunteering to make these nets.

It’s personal for her. Russia is just a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Tallinn. And when that much larger neighbor invaded Ukraine, it had a chilling effect on this Baltic nation.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Posters critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine out front of Russia’s embassy in Tallin, Estonia, May 20, 2022.

“This is not only about Estonia and it's not only about Ukraine. It's about the security of (the) whole Europe. It's the security. It's about the security of the world,” she said.

The Colorado National Guard and other military units have been participating in a large-scale military exercise across Eastern and Northern Europe this past month. While these kinds of exercises are nothing new, with the war in Ukraine, this year’s have taken on added significance, especially for the countries, like Estonia, that border Russia.

When the group asked to make the nets in the museum, Director Karen Jagodin said of course.

She sees reminders of the Soviet occupation of Estonia every day at work, and just steps outside her office are signs of the country’s freedom.

“You can't talk about occupations without freedom because occupation is the lack of freedom. And you can't talk about freedom if you don't talk about what it means to not have freedom,” Jagodin said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A vintage photograph of a couple deported from Estonia to a labor camp in the former Soviet Union at Estonia’s Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn, Estonia, May 20, 2022.

Estonia knows both. The country was occupied twice in the 20th century – first by Nazi Germany and then for over 50 years by the Soviet Union – a sovereignty the United States never recognized.

Jagodin points out the Russian invasion of Ukraine occurred on the same day of Estonia’s annual independence day. It was hard to celebrate knowing Ukrainians were fighting for their independence 800 miles south.

Jagodin said the West might have been shocked by Russia’s action, “but here in Estonia or in other Baltic countries, we weren't really surprised or shocked because we knew it. In a very fundamental way, we know that this is something that might happen.”

Estonia actually celebrates two independence days each year — August 20 is the country’s Restoration of Independence Day. It marks the day in 1991 that the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union.