Why two CPR News journalists are in Europe with Colorado’s National Guard

Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Colonel and a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Study, also emphasized this: “It wasn’t ginned up in response to the invasion of Ukraine.”

Yet, this annual exercise has taken on added significance — to reporters like me, and readers like you, and possibly the people of Estonia too — because of what’s happening in Ukraine.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Old Town section of Tallinn, Estonia, May 20, 2022. Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, is home to about a half-million people, and dates to 1050, although archaeologists have found evidence of inhabitants in the area dating back 5,000 years.

In a very broad sense, it is related because exercises like this have been part of the U.S. effort to support allies and to deter Russia since it annexed Crimea in 2014. Many leaders in this part of the world have been worried about an aggressive Russia for years. After all, like many Eastern and Central European countries, these small Baltic states were occupied by the Soviet Union for much of the 20th century.

Defender is focused on readiness and interoperability. As Cancian explained it — making sure all the different elements of NATO can all work together.

“Getting 30 different command structures, 30 different communication systems, 30 different sets of doctrine and all working together takes effort — continuous effort.”

And it’s also an opportunity to see the Guard in action abroad. Many Coloradans have seen the work of the Guard firsthand in recent years, from helping with wildfires and floods to taking on some of the medical response in the early days of the pandemic. But they also have a federal role, as a reserve component of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News People gather to watch the sun setting over the Baltic Sea from a vantage point in the Old Town section of Tallin, Estonia, May 20, 29022.

In the four days I will be here with CPR photographer Hart Van Denburg, we’ll get a chance to watch the exercises up close, talk with the troops involved in them and hear from U.S. military figures about the strategic importance of this international relationship.

It’s a connection countries in this part of Europe are increasingly thinking about, especially those NATO member states that share a border with Russia, like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania do.

And Estonians have been taking a keen interest in what has been going on in Ukraine.