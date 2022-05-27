Colorado’s plan to mark “America 250” is underway, with a focus on BIPOC history

This week, Colorado lawmakers officially launched the planning for what will be more than a year of ceremonies and observations of America and Colorado’s history.

The United States is coming up on its semiquincentennial — the 250th anniversary of independence — in 2026. That same year, Colorado will reach its sesquicentennial, or 150 years since statehood.

“All of the other states in America are putting together commissions to celebrate our 250th anniversary of America. It just so happens, though, that it coincides with Colorado’s 150th birthday,” said Sen. Rachel Zenzinger. “So, we get double the celebration.”

To prepare for those anniversaries, Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill into law, SB22-011, creating the America 250-Colorado 150 Commission.

The group will be charged with creating historical documents, arranging events and more. It’s also specifically tasked with building knowledge about the history of communities of color, women, and people with disabilities.

Colorado is a historic home of Ute, Cheyenne and Arapaho people, among others. Many were pushed out of their homelands or onto reservations through violence, threats and coercion. The commission’s goal is to ensure their history — along with that of other communities — is not overlooked, Zenzinger said.

“The commission’s purpose, their focus, really is to look with a more inclusive lens at the real history of Colorado, which goes back centuries, thousands of years,” said Zenzinger, a Democrat. “And we really reflected that by the appointments we made to the commission.”