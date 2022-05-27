The Colorado State Fair just got another downpayment on its huge upgrade

The leaders of the Colorado State Fair recently laid out a plan to spend $180 million planting trees, upgrading buildings and more at the historic fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Last week, they got a small portion of that money — $4 million — from a new state law. That’s enough money to continue work on some of the early fairground improvements.

"There's a lot of upgrades needed at the state fairgrounds themselves. We have historic buildings that really need renovation. We have a lot of ideas on how to utilize the space in a better way,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat.

It’s not clear yet where the new money will be spent. The master plan is meant to refresh the aging fairgrounds and boost attendance, which has remained “relatively flat,” the plan states. The plan laments the decline of the fairgrounds from a verdant, park-like setting to a paved-over parking lot.