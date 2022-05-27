Native American tribes secure spots on the Colorado nonprofit water policy board for the first time

The Colorado Water Congress has voted to expand its board to include representatives of Native American tribes for the first time.

The water congress was created in the late 1950s by then-Gov. Steve McNichols and Attorney General Duke Dunbar, to bring the entire water community together as a group to make recommendations to state leaders about water issues that needed to be addressed in Colorado.

Executive Director Doug Kemper said the nonprofit group has about 350 organizations as members, ranging from water utilities like Denver Water to agricultural and environmental groups.

The policy and planning group is governed by a board of directors who are supposed to represent the different geographical areas and water users of the state. But the Native American tribes in Colorado, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, weren’t included.

The board recently voted to change its bylaws to include tribal representatives as board members. Kemper said the move would give other group members a chance to listen and better understand the tribes' needs and concerns.

“They're both sovereign nations,” Kemper said. “They have distinct priorities themselves on water matters.”