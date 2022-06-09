Colorado health officials say over 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need COVID revaccinations

More than 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need to be revaccinated for COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control determined that the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity improperly stored and mishandled vaccines at 63 off-site clinics. Those clinics were held between February 2021 and January 2022 in Centennial, Denver, Englewood and Westminster.

Issues with compliance were discovered during a routine scheduled visit in April. Health officials found that the clinical staff did not use the approved portable vaccine transport units or they did not properly pack the vaccines for transport. The temperature of the vaccines were also not monitored or documented at the off-site clinics. The state health department and the CDC said vaccines are less effective if they are not stored properly.