After the Marshall fire, firefighters across Colorado worry about a similar disaster in their communities

Inside the Poudre Fire Authority headquarters in Fort Collins on Thursday, two dozen firefighters and first responders put aside the prepared prompts and spoke frankly about what it’s like to do their jobs in 2022.

“It’s really hard because the community … doesn’t know what we’re doing, at all,” said Ron Simms, the deputy fire marshall and battalion chief for the Poudre Fire Authority. “If we really tell our story, I tell people, ‘Three percent of the time, I’m fighting fires.’”

The rest of that time, the firefighters said, is spent on a constantly changing list of duties, including responding to mental health crises and other non-fire-related emergencies. It’s a discrepancy, they said, that has become more visible with the growing threat of destructive wildfires across the Front Range.

The meeting was one of 10 organized by the Colorado Fire Prevention and Control Division, which is working with the International Public Safety Data Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based research organization, to create and publish an assessment of fire risk in Colorado. They said it’s likely the most comprehensive of its kind for the state.