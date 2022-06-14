Flooding from snowmelt leads to Rocky Mountain National Park closures, tubing restrictions in St. Vrain River

Rocky Mountain National Park has temporarily closed at least one trail and several access roads on the park’s west side due to flooding from snowmelt runoff.

Closures include the North Inlet access road and the East Inlet Trail near the Colorado River headwaters. Access roads for Bowen Gulch and a bridge to the Holzwarth Historic site were also closed due to flooding.

“High temperatures have led to increased snowmelt and closures are in place from flooding on Tonahutu Creek and the Colorado River,” the park said Monday.

The roads and trail will remain closed until waters recede and a damage assessment is complete, the park said in a statement.

Monday’s high in the park reached 97 degrees. A flood advisory remains in effect for the western side of the park through Wednesday morning.