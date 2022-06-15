Douglas County resident files another lawsuit against the school district over sunshine laws

The Douglas County School District faces another lawsuit over actions by the school board — specifically its four newest members.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday against the district’s records manager asking a Douglas County District Court to require the records manager of Colorado’s third-largest district to explain why they won’t publicly share documents from a training retreat under the Colorado Open Records Act.

According to the lawsuit, Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christine Williams, attended a private training retreat in Estes Park after they were elected but before they were sworn into office in November 2021. The documents that haven’t been shared publicly after a CORA request are training binders distributed at the gathering.

The lawsuit states elected board members received a binder of documents about orientation and guidance on how they should conduct official school board business, including so-called sunshine laws that require certain meetings and documents to be public.

Erin Kane, who was recently appointed as the Douglas County School District superintendent, and attorney Will Trachman also attended the two-day retreat, according to the lawsuit. Kane reportedly gave a presentation about school financing during the retreat.

Weeks prior to the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise in February, Kane was rumored to have been a favorite choice among the board’s majority. Board president Mike Peterson said he reached out to Kane about the job a few weeks before the vote to terminate Wise.