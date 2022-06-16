A summer of fun with live music outdoors at Levitt Pavilion (full event schedule)

Ah, summertime means BBQ, picnics, perfectly warm weather, and live music outdoors. Who doesn't love a good show under the stars, surrounded by loved ones and fans? There's almost no better feeling and music venue and community space Levitt Pavilion is back with their free and ticketed summer concert series to make the season even more memorable! Below we have compiled all the shows coming up this season, so make sure to share and bookmark this page (as it will have updates). Grab a good lawn chair, your sunscreen, and a friend or two and head over to Levitt Pavilion to see a show this summer!

6/18/2022 iZCALLi: REBIRTH Album Release Festival

6/19/2022 Blitzen Trapper (with Laney Jones)

7/2/2022 Shakedown Street

7/3/2022 The Altons (with Wesley Watkins)

7/8/2022 The Suffers (with Adiel Mitchell)

7/10/2022 The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band (with The Claudettes)

7/13/2022 The New Respects

7/14/2022 Jessica Lea Mayfield (with despAIR Jordan)

7/15/2022 Drive By Truckers (with Buffalo Nichols)

7/16/2022 Mo Lowda (with The Holdfast and Joyce From The Future)

7/17/2022 The Abrams (with Casey James Prestwood)

7/22/2022 Reckless Kelly (with The Barlow)

7/29/2022 Fiesta Colorado Dance Co. with Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra and ArtistiCo

8/5/2022 Head for the Hills (with Buffalo)

8/12/2022 Hot Buttered Rum

8/13/2022 Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (with Zanib)

8/14/2022 Y La Bamba (with Kayla Marque)

8/18/2022 Ginga

8/21/2022 Slim Cessna's Auto Club (with Snakes)

8/25/2022 Calvin Arsenia (with Nina de Freitas)

8/27/2022 Oakhurst (with Chain Station)

8/31/2022 North Mississippi Allstars (with Uncle Jesse DJ set)

9/1/2022 River Whyless (with Heavy Diamond Ring)

9/2/2022 Amy Helm

9/3/2022 Evanoff (with Trent Campbell (Tnertle Solo))

9/4/2022 Gamelan Tunas Mekar & Leela Dance Collective

9/8/2022 Rebirth Brass Band (with Josh Hoyer)

9/9/2022 Keller Williams

9/11/2022 Band of Heathens (with Sturtz)

9/15/2022 Supermagick: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse

9/16/2022 La Santa Cecilia

9/17/2022 JD McPherson (with The Patient Zeroes)

9/18/2022 Thee Phantom & Illharmonic Orchestra (with Stay Tuned)

9/22/2022 Vox Sambou

9/23/2022 Patrick Sweany

9/25/2022 Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival

10/1/2022 Cool Vibes Reggae Fest with Black Uhuru (with Selasee and The Fa Fa Family), Third World (with Mono Verde Collective)

10/9/2022 Ofrendas 2022: A Celebration of Life