Greg Lopez wants conversations on guns, abortion, housing and inflation. But he won’t ‘require anybody to do anything.’ 

Warner: The risk there is that the conversation could stigmatize people with mental illness who are not prone to violence. You have said it's about the person not the gun. And yet if someone who is intent on shooting up a school has a handgun versus an AR-15, that is a difference in how much damage they can do. Isn't that about the gun?

Lopez: No. I think, again, it's about the person's intention, about how much damage they want to do.

Warner: Should they have access, as these 18-year-olds did in various recent shootings, to AR-15s at that age?

Lopez: That's a very reasonable conversation that we should be having, OK?

Warner: How do you answer it?

Lopez: Well, I think we need to discuss that. Because here's the thing: are we talking about 18-year-olds that live in the urban corridor? Or, are we talking about 18-year-olds that live in rural Colorado? What is the total implication of that?

Warner: So, presumably there would be a law —

Lopez: What I'm saying is that we should have that conversation, but —

Warner: About the age that you should have a gun?

Lopez: Yeah. Let's have it.

Warner: Where do you land in that conversation?

Lopez: Well, we'll have to look at all the other issues. I tend to say, "You know what? The Second Amendment of the Constitution should always drive our conversations," but that doesn't mean that we are not able to have dialogue about when someone should be able to purchase a gun or what age. We do that all the time. Look at when you can get a driver's license, when you can buy alcohol and when you can rent a car. You have to be 25 to rent a car. So having that type of discussion, I think, is a reasonable discussion to have.

Warner: What would you do in terms of mental-health support? The current governor, who you hope to run against in the general election, and the current legislature invested quite a bit of money in behavioral health this past session. What would happen under a Lopez administration?

Lopez: It's one thing to allocate money. Look, I've seen councils, I've seen counties and I've seen states allocate money. But when you really look at what is the program that is actually going to change and make an impact in the lives of these individuals?

Warner: What is that program? Have you seen one that works? What would get your investment?

Lopez: Well, again, I would tell you that we need to have thorough conversation. Passing legislation with a fancy title and passing legislation that says, "Well, this is gonna help," it all sounds good, but you have got to dig deeper to say, "Is it actually happening?"

Warner: The theme I'm hearing now on the question of mental health and guns is, "We'll have a conversation." Are there laws on the books related to guns that you would like to have repealed in Colorado?

Lopez: One of the things that gives me pause for concern — and we're talking about mental health and guns — is the red-flag bill. And let me tell you why.

Warner: This is a law that basically says if someone is in a certain amount of mental health crisis or is believed to be a threat, there is a temporary removal of their weapon.

Lopez: Correct. Some would describe it as a think-crime law: “I think someone might do something and because I think they might do it, we need to take some type of action.”

Warner: But a judge does have to sign off on it.

Lopez: That's true.

Warner: But that's a law that gives you pause. You're not totally comfortable with it as it was passed.

Lopez: That's correct.

Warner: We reached out to Republican voters for questions and we heard about the cost of living, a lot. Brad Michael of Castle Rock said, “I would ask the candidates what they would do to address the problem of inflation and how it affects every Coloradan.”

Lopez: As governor, what I want to make sure people understand is that inflation hurts the poor, those that are on a fixed income and the hardworking men and women more than any other demographic out there. Because inflation is caused by governments spending more money than the economic market can withstand. So when you look at all the stimulus money that got spent — all these additional funds that were brought forth — that is what's causing inflation.

Editor’s note: Economists have also pointed to supply-chain disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as primary causes of inflation, among others.

Warner: Do you disagree that businesses needed help early in the pandemic?

Lopez: I say that the help that we should have given small businesses is never to shut them down. I'm the former director of the [Colorado office of the] United States Small Business Administration. And being a former mayor, I truly understand the economic impact that a small business has on their community.

Warner: So, had you been governor early in the pandemic, before the vaccine came along, you would not have curtailed, say, the restaurant business to the extent that the health departments did?

Lopez: That's correct. I would not have. There's a difference between looking from a standpoint of a medical aspect — which I think the jury is still out on how well that was — versus understanding the economic impact. So, when people were saying we were doing this to save lives, they actually destroyed families. Because small business owners [have invested] their savings, they have taken a second on their mortgage — and when you shut down their Colorado dream with no other replacement, you basically have destroyed their family and their future, and the employees’ as well.

Warner: Weigh that, though, against the health risks: there was no vaccine. We know that people gathered close together in small business settings could easily spread the virus.

Lopez: It's true. To the gentleman in Castle Rock: he is now feeling the ramifications of all those decisions. If we shut down our economy, and then we're going to have to bring more money into the economy, it would make sense that we're going to cause inflation. Now you have the Federal Reserve saying, "We're going to raise interest rates." Why? Because they want to keep money away from people so the economic engine can absorb all that money that's out there right now.

Warner: We're seeing both inflation, so record prices, and we're seeing record profits at many corporations. How do you square that when you see that consumers are paying record prices for things?

Lopez: Look, corporations will always make profit. I used to tell people: when corporate America sneezes, small business catches pneumonia. So if you're telling me, "Hey, Greg, look: corporations are doing great. Shouldn't we be doing the happy dance?" I would say, "What about our small businesses? What about our main streets? What about our communities?" Because here's what happens. With corporate America, the richer get richer and the poorer get poorer. For me, I wanna make sure that the poor and the middle-class working-hard families get the ability to live the Colorado dream.

Warner: Let's talk about how to do that because that very much addresses Brad Michael’s question in Castle Rock. How do you change his life?

Lopez: Well, you know what? How about we shrink government? How about we don't enforce the fees and some of the taxes that government is enforcing today?

Warner: Could you give me an example of a government investment today that you would not have made?

Lopez: Look, there's a lot of investments. I will tell you the state budget: 30 percent of that state budget is fraud, waste and abuse. We're not using that money correctly.

Warner: How do you know that 30% of the budget is fraud, waste and abuse? How do you know that?

Lopez: In government, every department head will tell you: their job is to spend every single penny that they receive. Because if they don't, they're not gonna get more money the following year. So, in government, you'll find that towards the end of the budget cycle, people are spending money on things they don't need so they can get more money next year.

Warner: The cost of housing is even more out of reach now for Coloradans than it was just a few years ago. Statewide, the median price of a home is about $600,000, rents have risen at least 15 percent in metro Denver. What is one way you would boost the number of affordable housing opportunities?

Lopez: It's crazy. It's crazy that we have become a state that is so unaffordable. It seems like our developers and our builders are no longer interested in building starter homes. You know, there was a time in America where you would buy a house that was maybe 1,100 square feet. You didn't buy a house at 1,800 or 1,900 square feet, you grew into it.

Warner: So are you saying that you want more homes built around the 1,100-square-foot —

Lopez: I want us to look at building starter homes. So we have got to start asking the question: why is it costing so much? What is driving the cost of labor?

Warner: I hear you raising a lot of questions. What are some of your answers to spur this?

Lopez: We need to remind people that we must reevaluate our materialistic approach on how we grow our economy and how we grow our communities. Because there's nothing wrong in being more affordable in things. You don't need the granite countertops. You don't need the fancy driveways. You don't need these big yards. You don't need any of that. That is a want.

Warner: How do you affect that as governor?

Lopez: You have a discussion with the Denver Regional Council of Governments; You talk to the Municipal League; You talk to the county association [Colorado Counties Inc.]. You have these conversations. A governor is not about passing laws and following with solutions. A governor is about bringing people to the table. What the Lopez administration is not going to do is just throw money like the current government is doing. Because we're not fixing it.

The lack of homes is being stemmed from what? Let's ask that question. Is it because the builders are having to go through a process? Is the building department not processing those well? Think about that.

Warner: Would you require builders to develop more affordable housing?

Lopez: I'm not going to require anybody to do anything.

Warner: OK.

Lopez: At the end of the day, I believe developers and builders want to create good communities. They want to create communities that are going to be long lasting and truly allow people of all ages, of all income, to be able to live that American Dream. You know, it's not as simple as a lot of people would like to make it. This is a complexity of governing.

Warner: With the likely end of Roe v. Wade, should there be a federal ban on abortion?

Lopez: Well, as you know, nowhere in the Constitution of the United States does it say that the federal government can take away the wishes and the vote of the people of their respective states. The states get to decide — and Colorado already decided. They already passed legislation on the abortion issue. So, the ruling of the Supreme Court is not going to change anything in the state of Colorado.

Warner: Do you want a federal ban on abortion? It sounds like you want that to be left to the states to determine.

Lopez: That's correct.

Warner: Do you want abortion to remain legal in Colorado?

Lopez: I would like to see abortion not happen in the state of Colorado. I'm a strong believer in life. We, as a state, have the opportunity to become that state that people know as: “In Colorado, they show love, compassion and empathy for the women that find themselves in unwanted pregnancies.” What the state does is partner with pregnancy centers so that these women find themselves in an environment where they have a support network, where they have choices to determine how they're going to move forward.

But I think every person in Colorado wants to make sure that we are known as a state that has love and compassion, both for the woman and the unborn child. I don't think anybody wants to say that we don't care for either one.

Warner: Are there any exceptions that you would want to see for abortion? Rape or incest, for instance. Or for medical reasons?

Lopez: I personally believe that there should be no exceptions. But as governor, let's make this clear: the governor doesn't have that authority. It's the legislature and the people that decide what's going to happen.

Warner: Crime, including violent crime, is rising in Colorado. We heard from many Republican voters who are worried about their own safety, the threat to their property. Is there a policy that you would pursue to help reverse the trend?

Lopez: Colorado is broken. Our state is broken. Everywhere you look, our state is broken. When it comes to crime, Colorado is broken. We're No. 1 in the nation for auto theft. Ask yourself why. The reason we are No. 1 in the nation is because stealing a car is no longer a felony, it's a misdemeanor.

Warner: That depends on the car's value, by the way —

Lopez: No, it doesn't. No, don't get it wrong. Don't spin it. It has to do with the fact that someone stole your property. Go talk to people that have had their car stolen and tell them it doesn't really matter what the value of your car is. To me, when you own property — we must assure [people] that no one is going to take away your property.

Editor’s note: in order for a car theft to be considered a felony, the car’s value must be at or above $2,000. It is considered a misdemeanor if the car’s value is under that amount.

Warner: I want to be clear. I'm not spinning anything; that's not my interest. My interest is to come with the facts here. The punishment right now depends on how much a car is worth. I think what I'm hearing you say, Greg Lopez, is that a car is a car is a car, a theft is a theft is a theft.

Lopez: It's true.

Warner: OK. If Colorado is broken, why do so many people want to live here?

Lopez: Well, because they don't know it's broken. Look, you talk to the people that are overseeing the homeless shelters and they tell me, "You know, Greg, there's a lot of people that live in the surrounding states, and they hear that Colorado is doing great. Life is great in Colorado, and they move here.” And then they realize, you know, “I can't afford a home, I can't afford the apartment, I didn't realize crime was so high, I didn't realize that Denver is starting to turn into San Francisco, and that Colorado is turning into California.”

When you say a lot of people want to come; I'm telling you a lot of people are leaving the state. So it's one of those perception things. There are companies today that refuse to go downtown and do any type of services because of the fact that it's not safe. You had Mayor Hancock do a press conference and tell people, "Do not leave the city. We're going to be safe, we're going to be doing all these types of things."

You have the governor who is saying, “within five years, I'm going to make Colorado the safest state across the country.” Well, how do we get to this point? It's because of the legislation and the misguided policies that we've been dealing with.

Editor’s note: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced in February a plan to address crime in the city. Gov. Jared Polis previously said his goal was to make Colorado one of the “10 safest states.”

Warner: Isn't it also because of factors beyond any politician's control? I mean, the pandemic —

Lopez: No. You know what? People use the pandemic as an excuse all the time. The real people out there recognize that the pandemic had nothing to do with the rising crime. The pandemic didn't have anything to do with the homelessness. The pandemic had nothing to do with —

Warner: But it has to do with joblessness, it has to do with wages.

Lopez: Well, because we shut down the economy. Who drove that decision? You know, people were living their lives and all of a sudden, they're told, "If you don't get the vaccine, you're going to get fired. If you don't do what we tell you to do, you can't enjoy what's going on." Some of the restaurants were saying, "We're not going to serve you unless you have the vaccine." That's segregation. That is true segregation, and I thought here in America we had gotten rid of segregation.

Warner: You're equating a restaurant that wants you to be vaccinated with segregation?

Lopez: That chooses not to let you in their building?

Warner: You think that's the same as saying to a person of color: you can't sit here?

Lopez: You tell me the difference.

Warner: Well, the difference is that you can't change whether you're Black, and you can change whether you're vaccinated.

Lopez: Oh, really? So if you've already gotten [the virus] and you survived it, and you have natural immunity...

Warner: Natural immunity doesn't last for an indefinite period of time.

Lopez: Neither does the vaccine.

Warner: In other words, you think that's the same: that someone's race and being turned away for their race is the same as —

Lopez: Of course. You may not understand it because you're not in my seat. So, if you were in my seat, you would probably have a different perspective, because I know how my family grew up. I know what it was like before the Civil Rights Act. You may have a difficult time understanding it, but I don't.

Warner: We talked to another Republican voter, Rick Bennight, who lives in Monument, and he told us the issue that's on the top of his mind is water: "I am an avid fly fisherman and I want to make sure that our rivers are protected. But that we still have the water needed for the growing Front Range. And with the Colorado River being under such pressure from other parts of the country, how does Colorado go about protecting our state, and our needs, while still being a part of the compact?"