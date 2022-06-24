Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Colorado will now be one of few places in the region where abortion access is the law
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
The decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturns a half century of precedent set by Roe v. Wade and redefines the reproductive rights of pregnant people across the country. Abortion access will now be decided at a state level, rather than being protected as a constitutional right.
Thirteen states, including Texas, Utah and Wyoming, have trigger laws on the books, which make abortion illegal in the event that Roe is overturned. Those will now take effect.
Here's what Colorado leaders said earlier about the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion on abortion access
Until this year, Colorado law did not say anything about abortion — meaning it would have remained legal without Roe simply because there was no law banning it. But during the most recent legislative session, Democrats rallied to pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act along party lines. Gov. Jared Polis signed it in April.
The new law codified the right to an abortion in Colorado, allowing an individual to get one at any point during a pregnancy. It also prevents local governments from banning the procedure or limiting access to contraceptives.
The Supreme Court decision does not affect any of the protections guaranteed by the RHEA. Abortions will remain legal in Colorado unless the state legislature decides to repeal the law. That’s unlikely unless Colorado Republicans claim control of the House, the Senate and the governor’s mansion.
Colorado is expected to see an “uptick” in patients from states that move to restrict abortion access in light of the new Supreme Court decision. It’s unclear how big that impact will ultimately be.
Planned Parenthood of the Rock Mountains said it expects to see appointments increase by about 20 percent in 1 to 3 years. More than 400 people from Wyoming came to Colorado for an abortion in 2021, and the number of people from Texas who came to Colorado for an abortion nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021.
The next stage of Colorado’s abortion debate will likely involve bringing the issue directly to voters.
Several groups are already collecting signatures for a ballot measure that would ban the procedure at any point in pregnancy and under any circumstances. Meanwhile, RHEA’s supporters have said they also plan to go to the ballot in 2024. Their goal is to guarantee the right to abortion in the state constitution.Coloradans have repeatedly voted to uphold legal abortion in previous ballot initiatives.
