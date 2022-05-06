If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Colorado will become an island of abortion access

Neta Meltzer with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said about 45 percent of Texans seeking abortion after that law was enacted went to Oklahoma to get them. This week, the governor of Oklahoma — where, in 2019, there were 4,995 abortions or 6.4 per 1,000 women ages 15-44 — signed a similar early pregnancy abortion ban.

“That's a staggering volume of patients to absorb, and now (Oklahoma) will no longer be an option for those patients,” Meltzer said. “We are already seeing Texas patients because Colorado is another one of the destinations that they go to to receive that care.”

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment back that up. In 2020, 240 patients from Texas received abortions in Colorado. In 2021, that number went up to 400. Texas is only second to Wyoming, where a law banning abortion would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Last year, 414 Wyomingites crossed the state line for care, up from 368 in 2020.

Meltzer said that if the Supreme Court decision comes down as it was drafted in the leaked ruling, it will have a ripple effect across the country. And Colorado will be an island of access, surrounded by states, save for New Mexico, that have partial or total bans on abortion.

In the meantime, abortion rights advocates are gearing up.