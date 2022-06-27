Colorado utilities should have enough power for the hot months ahead. They’re not so sure about summer 2023

However, those companies and state regulators say plans to move beyond fossil fuels and serve a growing population have created uncertainty for electricity service next year.

CPR News spoke with representatives for Xcel Energy and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to get an update on this summer’s power supply.

Could we get rolling blackouts or other outages this summer?

Probably not. Xcel Energy and Black Hills Energy, the state’s two public electric utilities, say they don't expect to cut service intentionally because of high energy demand. However, those utilities have recommended their customers look for ways to reduce their energy use, including unplugging small appliances and finding low-energy ways to stay cool.

Two of Xcel’s energy sources — a coal-fired generator in Pueblo and a hydropower plant west of Denver — are back in service after being offline earlier this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says those power plants generate enough reserves for the company to use if there is a prolonged or unexpected heatwave.

Will Colorado’s grid stay strong if everyone has their air-conditioning units and appliances on?

Utilities like Xcel Energy think they will. Xcel spokesperson Kelly Flenniken said the company’s grid is built to run the way most people use energy, such as for air-conditioning.

“There certainly is a place for our customers to help and to make that bigger contribution in their behavior,” Flenniken said. “But we need to build a system assuming that behaviors kind of stay as they have or maybe change in some small ways.”

The biggest strain on Xcel’s energy demand isn’t air conditioning, Flenniken said: It’s the rapidly growing number of new customers as people continue to flock to the state.