The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for July 2022

This month we're highlighting 12 of the 150+ Colorado artists performing at the Underground Music Showcase. The UMS, the three-day long music festival along South Broadway in Denver is in it's 22nd year and is a favorite festival for local music discovery peppered with amazing performers from all over the world.



Joining us this month is a handful of rising artists that will be performing at the festival for the first time. Pop singer Dafna who we welcome back to the Local 303 will take the stage for the first time at UMS; and try and catch her before the Colorado local moves to Los Angeles to explore making music on the coast. Indie folk pop singer Lonely Choir will make her debut at the festival as will indie alternative bands Sunnnner and Neon the Bishop. Hailing from Grand Junction, Peach Street Revival will bring their blend of classic rock and blues to the Denver stage for the first time.



Returning to the UMS is Austen Carroll, who will be backed by his band The Better Neighbors which is made up of other beloved performers in the Denver folk rock scene. For hip-hop, Schama Noel who we had perform last year for our Local 303 party at UMS makes his return to the festival. And we are bringing back Jelie to the Local 303 and she will perform for again at UMS. The fun Denver punk band Bury Mia will also be at the festival making their second appearance. Fire Motel will play for the first time at the festival, but front person Ilya Litoshik has been a staple of UMS in the past with his other project Turvy Organ. Catch Northern Colorado trio Holdfast. again this year as they prepare to play their first out of state dates this summer too!



Check out what this month's artists have to say about their most favored moments from the festival and share yours with us too. We hope to see you the weekend of July 29-31st for what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend!



Join us for our UMS pre-party! Come hang with Indie 102.3 at the Local 303 Meetup on Monday July 25th from 6:30-9:00p at Larimer Lounge! There will be a live performance and a chance for you to meet some of your favorite Colorado bands and radio hosts! Admission is free, so let's all soak up music and summer sun together!



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.

Meet July's picks:

Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors

Photo By: George Blosser

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: "DIY Nights," self-released, June 9, 2022



Pronouns: he/him/his



About: Growing up near the Red River in Texas and moving to Denver in 2012, Austen Carroll has been playing in punk, country, and indie rock bands for the last decade. Now with a fresh batch of stories and songs, he blends all of these genres into his newest releases that offer a candid glance at contemporary living, showing beauty in commonplace and humor in heartache. He plays solo or with his dream-team band, the Better Neighbors (Tate Ignelzi, Sarah Michaels, Neil McCormick).



Have you played UMS before? If so, how many times: Yes, but this will be the first time playing under this name and with this band.



Favorite UMS Memory (whether it was performing or just attending): Watching Bluebook underneath Metropolis in 2019.



What's Next For You: We will be releasing a music video for "DIY Nights," a new song called "Mockingbird," and a live album in the Fall. After UMS our next show is at Hi-Dive on September 24th.



Website: https://austencarrollmusic.bandcamp.com/

Get Social: Instagram