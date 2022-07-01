Drone shows instead of July 4 fireworks? More Colorado communities are making the switch for fire safety

This year, the town hired a Pennsylvania-based drone show operator to design a patriotic display with a nod to the town’s ski resort history. Much like the fireworks launched in past years, the drones will be visible from the three main villages.

The group of 200 drones will be programmed to form different shapes in the sky, from the letters U.S.A to the shape of the Statue of Liberty. The boom of exploding fireworks will be replaced by music.

“It’s basically unlimited what you can do,” Gross said. “You can put an eagle in the sky and the eagle actually flaps its wings. You can have an Old Glory flag flap and wave.”

The town spent roughly $100,000 to put the show together — about three times as much as it usually spends on fireworks. But the added cost is worth it to help the community adapt to a changing climate, Gross said.

“It does take a commitment from the communities that are making this change to step up to the plate and spend that money to reduce the risk and provide a new and creative experience,” he said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Hire UAV Pro founder and owner Graham Hill moves around a pair of drones to help set their internal compasses before setting them out in a field in Arvada during a test demonstration on Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022.

The pivot to drone shows is still in its beginning stages. Many communities are still sticking with traditional fireworks, but adding more safety precautions.

Estes Park plans to shoot its fireworks show over a lake in the middle of town. That way, sparks and debris don’t land in nearby brush or trees.

“We estimate over 20,000 people come out to watch our display, and we haven’t planned for a laser or a drone type show,” said Kate Rusch, a town spokeswoman.

Wind forecasts look safe enough to go on with the show this year, said David Wolf, chief of Estes Valley Fire Protection District.

“We are always evaluating what could go wrong,” Wolf said. “And looking at how we mitigate those things through increases in resources that are on the ground and working with the shooters to design a firework show that can be managed more safely.”

The local fire district recruited additional staff from nearby departments to be on standby for the show, Wolf said. The town could also cancel the performance at any time if weather conditions change.

“We are fully aware of the wildfire risks,” Wolf said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Austin Best of Hire UAV Pro plugs batteries into stacked drones before a test demonstration on Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022, in Arvada.

Aside from the high cost, the technology behind drone shows isn’t perfect. Propellers need constant cleaning and repairs. Battery life is a big limitation, capping show lengths to a maximum of 15 or 20 minutes.

Hill, the Arvada-based drone show operator, said he expects technology to improve drastically in the coming years. It was only a couple years ago that he was limited to doing shows with 18 or 20 drones. Now, many of his shows feature 200 to 300.

“We're at like the iPhone 1 of drone light shows right now,” he said “And I expect in five years, we're gonna be able to do a near hour long drone show.”

Many people are still getting comfortable with the idea of drones becoming more common in everyday life, Gross said.

During the show rehearsal in Arvada, a red truck pulled up to the parking lot near Graham and his team. It was a neighbor. She saw the drones rehearsing from her window and got concerned.

After asking a few questions, she drove back over to her home and watched the rest of her rehearsal from her back porch.

“She was a little concerned,” Hill said. “I think once more and more people become familiar with the technology, people are gonna get less fearful and they’re going to keep asking us to push it further.”

But the drones themselves aren’t even Hill’s favorite part of the show — it’s the way they interact with music. He’s personally excited to see the drones form the letters U.S.A. in Red, White and Blue as Ray Charles’s version of America the Beautiful plays in the background.