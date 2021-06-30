Fireworks For July 4th In The U.S. West? Fire Scientists Beg People Skip It This Year

More than 100 fire scientists have a simple message for anyone in the Western U.S. who might set off fireworks over the 4th of July holiday:

Don’t.

“If you don’t want to burn down your neighbors' home or start a wildfire that threatens entire towns, then just avoid fireworks,” said Jennifer Balch, a fire researcher and director of the Earth Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Balch helped organize the co-signed article in The Conversation on Wednesday. It warns the record-setting drought followed by a historic heat wave has dried out vegetation across the region. According to the fire scientists, vegetation has reached record dry levels in some places this year.

Those conditions, made more likely due to human-caused climate change, have prompted many Colorado to cancel their fireworks displays. Other places have banned personal and public fireworks to cut back on potential ignition sources.

Scientific research shows there’s good reason to be cautious.

Last year, one of Balch’s post-doctoral students authored a study on U.S. fire ignitions and the potential threat to homes. From 1992 to 2015, it found humans started more U.S. wildfires on July 4 than on any other day of the year. While campfires and lawn equipment ignited some of those blazes, Balch said firefighting records show fireworks often provided the initial spark.