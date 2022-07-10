Parking at Denver airport will soon be a little more expensive

Get your wallets ready. It’s going to be a little bit pricier to park at Denver International Airport starting later this month.

DIA officials cited increased demand and increased maintenance costs as the reason for the rate increase.

“The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly increased over the last several years,” said DIA Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith in a statement. “This slight rate increase will ensure DIA can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points.”

The airport’s two cheaper shuttle lots, Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert, will remain at its current rate of $8 per day. Those lots experienced frequent closures in 2021 due to staffing shortages.

The new rates go into effect July 15 and are as follows:

Garage parking will cost $7 per hour, up from $5 per hour, and $30 per day, up from $28 per hour.

The economy lot will cost $6 per hour, up $1 dollar. For daily parking, it will cost $18 per day for the first three days, and $16 per day for every subsequent day, both up $2 from previous rates.

Short-term parking will now be $7 per hour, up $1. Per diem parking will be $168, up from $144 per day.

The lot on 61st & Peña next to an A-Line train station several miles away from the airport will be $5 for the first 12 hours, up from $3. Per diem parking will be $7, up by $1.

Parking rates at the airport last increased in 2019.