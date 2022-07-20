Colorado State Capitol reopens after state patrol finds no bomb threat
People returned to the Colorado State Capitol Wednesday afternoon after security investigated a suspected bomb threat.
The Colorado State Patrol said dogs and security swept the Capitol and no threat was found.
People were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" around 12:30 p.m. while security investigated the threat, the agency said in a tweet.
A spokesperson with the state patrol said the Capitol wasn't busy at the time of the threat and no traffic delays are expected in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
