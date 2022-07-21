More Colorado households could be eligible for affordable internet under bipartisan infrastructure law

More Coloradans could be eligible for affordable internet under funding provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

According to the Biden Administration, 150,702 households in Colorado have enrolled in the American Connectivity Program, which provides high speed internet for $30 a month for low-income families or $75 a month on Tribal lands. But the White House estimates as many as 607,000 Coloradans could still be eligible.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is writing to Gov. Jared Polis to ask him to help accelerate enrollment for the program in Colorado.

“Our Administration is using every tool in our toolbox to get the word out about the ACP — including launching GetInternet.gov, a one-stop-shop where Americans can check their eligibility, find a plan that meets their needs, and sign up,” she wrote.

Harris will be in North Carolina later Thursday urging state governors to do more to let residents know about the program. In Michigan, a texting campaign gained 25,000 enrollees, while North Carolina is planning to email 5 million households to let them know about the program and check eligibility and sign up.

According to the White House, experts estimate that 48 million households could be eligible for the program, either through low-income qualification or participation in certain programs, including Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits and Federal Pell Grant.

In May, two internet companies in Colorado, ALLO and Comcast, committed to provide internet to ACP-eligible families.

The infrastructure bill included $65 billion to ensure Americans have access to high-speed internet.