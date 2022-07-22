As CORE Act stalls, supporters continue to hope the Colorado land legislation will become law someday

Entrenched opposition

But the CORE Act also has its detractors, including Boebert. She describes the bill as a “land grab.”

“The sponsors and proponents of the CORE Act have failed to even request a meeting with me to discuss this land grab that impacts 400,000 acres in Colorado, 65 percent of which is in my district,” said Rep. Boebert in a statement. “I’ll continue to fight this bill because environmentalist extremists aren’t reasonable and just want to lockup more land, because this legislation withdraws 200,000 acres from responsible oil and gas development in Colorado at a time of historic high gas prices, and because this misguided land grab will exacerbate catastrophic wildfires through new wilderness designations and other land restrictions that seek to limit access and use of public lands.”

A Bennet aide said the two offices have discussed the CORE Act, but there haven't been any active negotiations.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A view of the San Juan Mountains from the entrance to Mesa Verde National Park near Cortez on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Pearson with the San Juan Citizens Alliance admits his group did not reach out to Boebert, saying she clarified her objections to the bill on the campaign trail. Fox-Perry, when she was president of the Thompson Divide Coalition, reached out to Boebert's office at the start of her term to talk about the bill and says she never heard back.

“When somebody comes to the negotiating table from the position of, ‘I’m not budging, I’m here to kill this thing,’ It’s not really a starting point to talk,” said one proponent who spoke with Boebert’s office. The proponent, granted anonymity to speak candidly, suggested the congresswoman was willing to work on some things, but not the CORE Act.

Houck, the Gunnison County Commissioner, did speak with Boebert and her staff about the CORE Act. He says he told her about the local support in Gunnison County for the bill.

“My hope would be that [Boebert] would have the opportunity to speak more directly to constituents in this community to see the level of support,” Houck said. “But, you know, I don’t know that would shift her perspective either.”

It likely wouldn't. That's something her office acknowledges, but a spokesperson added the congresswoman isn't anti-conservation and "is likely" to introduce the Senate version of a public lands bill concerning the Dolores River introduced by Bennet and Hickenlooper, which is "a locally driven bipartisan bill that threads the needle."

Boebert also has her own list of groups and elected leaders who oppose the CORE.

While more than half of those are out-of-state or national groups, it does include Colorado counties in and outside of her district that do not have any lands located in the bill.

A number of counties, including Mesa, Montezuma and Archuleta, oppose the bill. Fremont County Commissioner Dwayne McFall says even though none of their land is in the bill, they object to wilderness designations because they say it limits use and increases wildfire danger. Wilderness designations are a small portion of the CORE Act.

Houck in Gunnison says he struggles to understand opposition from counties that aren’t connected to the bill. “It’s difficult for me to have counties that are weighing in on things that my constituents and folks in this region want to see, when they are not connected to the issues at all.” He notes, for example, that areas of the Thompson Divide located in Mesa County were taken out of the bill because county leaders objected to the protections.

Objections also come from certain recreation groups. Scott Jones, executive director of the Colorado Snowmobile Association, says his group and other motorized vehicle users are also frustrated because their concerns are not being adequately addressed.

“This is where we struggled with this proposal from Day One. Everyone else wants to speak for us and we’re the only ones that are losing anything in terms of access,” he said. He notes trails don’t end at county boundary lines.

Jones’ group said did have one specific ask of CORE Act sponsors: increasing offsets from 50 feet to 150 feet for motorized trails that run up against proposed wilderness or special management area boundaries. The CORE Act uses the U.S. Forest Service standard, but a source close to the CORE bill said Bennet was willing to discuss increasing it to 150 feet when negotiating with Gardner. However, when he asked Gardner’s office for specific areas where the 50-foot offset was a problem, the source said they did not come back with any.

But McArthur with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers points out that there is no real incentive for opponents of the bill to negotiate with supporters. “The status quo right now is that these acres are essentially … open for business. I think it would make little sense for them to bargain away anything in exchange for a bill that would then hamper their ability to access any of those acres.”

In Congress, timing might be everything

The biggest roadblock to enacting the CORE Act, especially as Americans face high gas prices, may be how the bill handles mineral withdrawals.

Boebert has been an unabashed supporter of the oil and natural gas industry, even wearing a “Drill, baby, drill” shawl to this year’s State of the Union address. Her husband also works in the industry, earning consulting fees totaling $478,386 in 2020 and $460,000 in 2019, financial filings show.

Some Senate Republicans at the May 2022 hearing also said it wasn’t a good time to restrict oil and gas development or mining of critical materials in the United States.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An oil drilling rig in Weld County, east of Interstate 70 in the background, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma said the CORE Act advances “a false narrative” that energy development and land protection are mutually exclusive.

“Oil and natural gas development on public lands is done in a highly regulated, responsible manner to protect the land, wildlife, cultural and other resources,” she said in a statement. “We can do both: We can develop energy while protecting the land and there is no need to lock away further public lands and minerals.”

Gunnison County Commissioner Houck partially agrees. He says there is a fair amount of oil and gas development in the northern part of his county, including pipeline infrastructure. He says they aren’t anti-energy. “But we believe in balance and space.”

For Houck and others supporters, multi-use in public lands "is different then every use everywhere." He notes there is plenty of oil and gas development around the Thompson Divide. And while they see value in protecting watersheds, agriculture, grazing, hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities, they don't necessarily want to protect extractive industries.

What it might all boil down to is how people view public lands and whether the federal government should be doing more or is doing too much.

If Senate Republicans think the government is doing too much or that now is not the time for the federal government to act, supporters of the CORE Act think local public opinion is on their side.

According to at least one recent poll commissioned by the Center for Western Priorities, which has backed the CORE Act, more than 8 in 10 Coloradans support national monument protections for CORE Act areas.

“It’s not a slam dunk by any means,” Fox-Perry admits. “But we have the best alignment we’ve had in the last 12 years to get this through.”