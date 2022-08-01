The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for August 2022

Munly & The Lupercalians

Photo: Gary Isaacs

Hometown: Really? It says it in the name: Lupercalia.



Formed: Naturally. My parents were Catholic and did not believe in birth control.



Latest Release: Kinnery Of Lupercalia: Undelivered Legion



Pronouns: Thee and Sir.



About: Continuing the story begun with Petr & The Wulf, Munly & The Lupercalians unveil The Kinnery Of Lupercalia: Undelivered Legion. The first of three albums from all three bands in the SCACUNINCORPORATED family. The world of Lupercalia consists of hundreds of characters and interwoven stories that is given life through music, print, and art.



When played live the Lupercalians are robed as various characters within the stories while Munly J Munly represents himself—who is also a character in Lupercalia. Two drummers with home built kits, two computer/keyboardists, and Munly playing autoharp, banjo, dulcimer, vocals…come together and seem to create a new genre of music; based in The Denver Sound, though venturing into an experiment of story songs with pounding drums with lush textures and melodies.



The next two Lupercalian albums—one by Slim Cessna’s Auto Club and the other by DBUK—will be coming in the following year. Munly’s first Lupercalian book is available with the new album Kinnery Of Lupercalia: Undelivered Legion. The second book from Lupercalia: Döder Made Me Do It, will be available this coming winter, shortly thereafter will be a novelization of Peter & The Wulf as well as a reissue of Ten Songs With Mo Music.



Musicians That Inspire: I still do not understand why a person would need to be inspired by another musician. I will do this until I die or until I no longer want to…which will most likely coincide.



Plans for the rest of 2022: DBUK will drive NorthWest and play a metal festival. Then we will come home. Then SCAC will play a show. Then we will come home. Then SCAC and The Lupercalians will drive East and play Muddy Roots festival. Following the previous pattern, I am going to assume we will then come home. Then a new book will be released: Döder Made Me Do It. Then Lupercalians play at The Bluebird Theatre on 9/09/22 as record release show. Then we will visit the shop next door. Then we will fly to Europe and play much much much shows….then we will come home—yes, it is true. Then DBUK, SCAC, and The Lupercalians will play our traditional SCACUNINCORPORATED New Year Shows and we might just come home.



Website: You mean my favorite? www.tsn.ca. They are very thorough on all aspects. http://www.slimcessnasautoclub.com/munly/



Get Social: Oh my, still not my world. I believe we have a general website for all the bands. And Rebecca just said we have facebooker

and instagram.

The Patient Zeros

Photo: Penelope Forbes

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2012



Latest Release: Slow Motion Sickness (2022)



Pronouns: he/him (all three of us)



About: CJ Kjolhede and Joe Schramm have known eachother since elementary school in mid michigan, but they didn't start playing music together until CJ moved out to Denver into Joe's home in 2012. After two albums and an EP, they were joined by Michael Lauerman in the fall of 2016. The group quickly recorded the Born Again ep, and commenced work on the band's latest release, Slow Motion Sickness. Amidst the band's touring schedules, dozens of local shows, and a global pandemic, it took over four years to finish the record, but the band is immensely proud of the final product. SMS is rowdy for a heartbreak record, seeking redemption that never fully arrives on every track.



Musicians That Inspire: Sufjan Stevens, Beastie Boys, Kurt Vile, Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Radiohead, The Districts



Plans for the rest of 2022: We are playing the DARKARTS release show Saturday August 20th at Globe Hall, and playing Down in Denver festival at Larimer Lounge the following day. However, we are most excited about Saturday, September 17 when we get to open for JD McPherson at Levitt Pavilion.



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook