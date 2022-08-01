What do you want to know about voting and ballots in Colorado?

Colorado is one of the few states that mails ballots to every registered voter. Once voters have received their ballot, they can mail it back, drop it at a secure box or throw it away and vote in person. What happens after the ballot has been cast is a highly orchestrated process that ensures every vote gets verified and counted.

CPR News is working on a story about what happens to ballots after they are submitted, and we want your input. What do you want to know about the nuts of bolts of how Colorado’s election system works?

Use the form below to tell us which parts of the process you're curious about. Are there things you want to understand better? Your questions and thoughts will help inform upcoming coverage.