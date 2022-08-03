Aurora residents displaced after fire burns three single-family homes
Updated 5:56 p.m.
The residents of three homes are displaced in southeast Aurora after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
The Aurora Fire Rescue says the damage to the single-family homes on the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive is severe. Seven engines, four ladder trucks and three battalion chiefs and other support staff fought the two-alarm fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the agency. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping the victims.
Aurora Fire Rescue said a large smoke plume was visible from the area during the fire.
