Recap: The Underground Music Showcase 2022 everything we loved from this year’s festival

And just like that The Underground Music Showcase has come and gone. We miss it dearly already! Unlike last year, which saw UMS moved to September due to planning in a pandemic, this was the year things felt more "back to normal". Festival goers found themselves more at ease to dance, mingle, and embrace freely and safely which gave an overall more joyful mood to the festival. All three days were jam packed with live music, incredible fashions, delicious food and drink, and lots of unbelievable surprises. See below for a photo recap of the weekend and re-live all the magic with us.

Sydney Wiggs Jen Korte plays an acoustic set at UMS 2022

Back again at The Underground Music Showcase were our acoustic sessions with some of the talented lineup. This year we took over Goodwill on the Showcase Stage grounds and nestled among the thrifted finds to produce several beautiful stripped down performances. We'll have those ready for you to view in full soon! For now check out all the performances from Neon Local last year.

Sydney Wiggs Dynamic performance from headliner Shungudzo in the Indie Sessions

Sydney Wiggs Singer-songwriter Dafna on the Showcase Stage

What we saw on the Showcase Stage was nothing short of mind-blowing! Among dozens of the headlining artists were a few familiar voices from our Local 303 alums. Proud is an understatement as we watched the confident Colorado musicians take the stage to wow the crowd. Above was Dafna performing an energetic early afternoon set. The sun might have been blazing down, but she kept it extra cool with a special cover of "Dreams" by The Cranberries.

Sydney Wiggs Local 303 alum N3ptune on the Underground Stage at UMS 2022

One of the jaw-dropping performances of the weekend came from Local 303 alum and breakout star N3ptune. He and guitarist Rusty Steve took the crowd by surprise, arriving in the back of a truck with several stunning models. They strutted to the stage and put on a high energy performance sure to be remembered for years to come.

Sydney Wiggs Alisha Sweeney, Jessi Whitten, and Bruce Trujillo pose in the studio at Goodwill

Also in Goodwill we erected our on air studio. For the weekend we recorded live and featured surprise guest interviews and performances broadcasted from the Showcase Stage. If you missed any of the sets, we'll share them later part of our Bootleg Sessions Sunday at 7pm.

View our gallery below for more moments from UMS 2022! Want more of the music from the weekend? Stream our curated Spotify playlist featuring acts from UMS we loved!