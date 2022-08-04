Interview: Gov. Jared Polis on TABOR refunds, free-fare transit and monkeypox

Warner: According to your State Health Department, there were 62 reported cases of monkeypox in July. That was up from just six the month prior. Governors in California and Illinois have declared states of emergency over this virus. Can we expect you to do the same Governor Polis?

Governor Polis: Well, we're always looking at the data in real time. We've administered at our Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment over 1,800 doses of the vaccine. As you know, the vaccine is a limited supply; [It’s] different from when COVID hit and there was no vaccine. That first year was really awful. All we could do was try to stay safe. There already is a vaccine very effective for monkeypox; We've had 16 clinics.

We've now enrolled 35 vaccine providers across the state to administer the doses. We're looking to get them out to communities that are at risk. You ask very specifically about emergency: What we always look at, is there a reason for that? Does that open up more federal funding? We don't just do these kinds of things for the heck of it. We're always looking at [whether] there is some opportunity or reason to use [an emergency declaration] to more effectively either get vaccines out or reduce the spread of monkeypox.

Warner: You don't see an imminent need for that at this point?

Polis: No. Nothing that we've seen yet shows a benefit to the state in terms of funding or anything else from taking that measure now, but we certainly don't rule anything out.

Warner: You cite that there have been 1,800 doses distributed. There's not enough monkeypox vaccine to meet demand. At last check, the signup form at CDPHE was closed, citing extremely limited supply from the federal government. Governor, I think about your actions early in the COVID pandemic: You didn't wait for the feds to act in some regards. You sought, for example, PPE on the international market. Should Colorado act as its own agent when it comes to monkeypox given how limited the federal supply is?

Polis: To be clear, we don't face a shortage of protective equipment. We have hospital capacity, there are treatments for monkeypox. I want to be clear at this point: this is not a medical capacity issue. We are always looking at anything we can do better on prevention. That means outreach to groups that are impacted; Keeping the public informed. And of course, moving aggressively as we can both with the federal government, and if opportunity arises, other providers to make more vaccines available to Coloradans.

Warner: I'll just say there are people who have gotten a first shot for monkeypox — It's a two-dose vaccine — and they have been told by the State Health Department that there's not enough vaccine for the second yet. Is that where Colorado should be?

Polis: To be clear, we will have our signup sheet open again by this Friday. That includes both Coloradans who want to complete the vaccine series and get the second vaccine, as well as people who want to begin that. Now, that doesn't mean that every single person can get that on Saturday, but at least they will be able to sign up. We're expecting a significant additional supply of the vaccine in the coming days and weeks.

Warner: Here we are banding between viruses. Let's go back to COVID.

Polis: The other one.

Warner: The other one. The vaccination rate for COVID for children under five years old lags behind other age groups. This is true in Colorado and across the country. Right now, it has plateaued in this state at around 8 percent. Are you trying to move that needle? Pardon the pun.

Polis: Yeah, certainly when it comes to vaccination, the top priority is getting third and fourth doses to people in their 70s and 80s, right? That's the highest risk of hospitalization, highest risk of death. Beyond that in general, I strongly support vaccination. My kids are eight and 10. They got their third dose. Many parents might not be aware if your kids are six or 15, the FDA and CDC have recommended a third dose.

The truth is when you're vaccinated, there's a lower risk. We also know that risk correlates with age. I'm 47 — I haven't gotten that fourth dose yet. I've had three. I'm hopeful, and I'm also being critical of the FDA during all of this: I hope they approve the omicron-specific vaccine quickly soon. And when they do, I'll be very eager to get that myself.

Warner: And to those specifically under five years old, do you have particular concerns about that low rate?

Polis: I encourage parents to look at that along with other childhood vaccinations. There's a whole host of vaccinations that parents should get for their kids, and I hope they get them on schedule, and I hope that their pediatrician is administering COVID-19 along with other critical childhood vaccines. I think what a lot of parents are doing is they might have an annual physical and hopefully that would be an opportunity around when they're getting other vaccines to also get the COVID vaccine.

Warner: Why not require a COVID-19 vaccine on the list of required shots for public school?

Polis: Well, in Colorado, while we strongly encourage parents to make the right decision (they get the kids vaccinated) vaccines are not required. Any parent can opt out of that.

Warner: Well, they're required until they're opted out of.

Polis: Right. They can opt out of those vaccines.

Warner: Why not do that for COVID-19?

Polis: Well, it's a vaccine that still has the experimental authorization. I think that many parents want to make sure that it is more than just an experimental authorization before they would want that. But there's nothing to stop school districts and schools from looking at those measures. I'm not aware of any that have [done that] in our state, but again, we value in our state individual liberty and privacy. It's really up to parents on any vaccine.

Warner: Speaking of school, it's back-to-school time. I wonder if there are some specific ways that your administration is trying to attract and retain teachers. I know there was $52 million in federal relief money spent to address the shortage. Any signs that it's working? Any new fronts on this?

Polis: First of all, we're thrilled that parents [whose kids are going] back to school will get this $750 — $1,500 for a couple — in time for back-to-school expenses.

Warner: You seem to drop that number in at every occasion.

Governor Polis: It's very useful for back-to-school expenses. In our recent state budget this year increased funding for school districts by about 9 percent. What does that mean for a class of 25 kids? We increased the budget by about $12,000. Now it's up to school districts [to decide] how to spend that, but obviously, one of the things they're looking at is to increase teacher pay.

Now they also look at reducing class size. They look at adding specialties and getting some of the arts back in the schools. There's many other things they need to consider. We have local administration of schools. I completely support that, but the state has stepped up as a funding partner to enable our districts to pay more competitive salaries to attract and retain teachers.

Warner: Are you seeing that happen? Are the results visible yet or is it too early?

Polis: It depends on different parts of the state. We absolutely hear about areas where they filled most or all of their positions. I also hear about districts where they're beginning the year with some positions vacant and having to do what they can — either having central staff in the classroom and substitutes. But, across most districts, most positions are filled; It's not at crisis levels. Obviously, if it's your kid who starts with a substitute, I get it: that's a crisis for you. I hope the district fills that as quickly as possible, but that is rare in our state.

Warner: So you think pay is the fundamental mechanism to hiring and retention?

Polis: There's more to it than pay. I think it's about respect for our educators. There is a market decrease in civility across many institutions in our country. When people take out their frustrations on classroom teachers, it absolutely has a detrimental effect on our ability to attract and retain excellent professional classroom teachers to help our kids achieve academically.

So I would call on everybody: whatever frustrations you have, talk to your elected school board, yell at your legislators, yell at me, but don't yell at your teachers for unrelated issues. They're doing their best to make sure that your kid gets a great education.

Warner: In neighborhoods surrounding this state capital, one is constantly acquainted with the reality of homelessness. Encampments spring up, get cleared, and then spring up again. It seems more Coloradans than ever are sleeping in tents, carrying their worldly belongings with them. Governor, help us understand what goes through your mind when you see those scenes? Talk to me as governor, but also as a Coloradan.

Polis: We're no stranger to that here at the state capital. There have been encampments near the state capital and we've had to work with Denver as a jurisdiction. Homelessness is an issue that cities have to lead on solving, and people should understand that even in Denver, even when [people experiencing homelessness are] right near the Capital, we rely entirely on Denver.

That doesn't mean the state should be doing nothing, and I'm proud to say we're doing a lot. We're stepping up and we're matching local investments in recovery and addiction treatment bets. One example is near Aurora: We identified a facility, and we're partnering with Aurora to build upwards of 500 residential treatment beds to help get people off of drugs, to help give them support they need, to get them back to work and have a housing plan after they get out.

I think what most Coloradans want to see is not on the street, but we want to make sure that there's a way to help and get better. So the state is focused on making sure we have that ability through housing opportunities that can help get people clean and back into the mainstream.

Warner: Why do you think the problem is as bad as it is now? You've pointed to addiction; What else do you think is at play?

Polis: I'd say addiction is a big piece of it, but I would say: mental health and behavioral health, more broadly. Now, in some cases, you would say it's an undiagnosed or untreated behavioral health issue that might lead to or facilitate addiction. In other cases, it might be a mental health issue independent of addiction.

We want to make sure that we upgrade our behavioral health resources. That's why we have focused on centralizing our behavioral health response as a state. We work through local partners, but we want to make sure that the state can meet the behavioral health needs of residents ideally to prevent them from falling into homelessness, and also to help those who are in homelessness be able to recover and get off the streets.

Warner: The Supreme Court ruling on a gun law in New York has put a big question mark over other state and local gun laws. Do you think restrictions like the red flag law in Colorado, the magazine limit here will stand potential court tests?

Polis: First of all, the red flag law has actually been endorsed nationally by Democrats and Republicans in a bipartisan gun safety package that passed the United States Senate and was signed by President Biden. Colorado will be seing additional resources from that to do outreach around the red flag law which can absolutely act to prevent suicides, as well as potentially other violent acts.

Warner: Do you think that's in jeopardy now?

Polis: The case in New York, I've been advised by our legal counsel, is a very different area of law. So, in no area has a red flag law been struck down. Quite to the contrary, bipartisan majority — Republicans and Democrats — came together to support this concept federally. So I'm not aware of any legal jeopardy that it's in.

Warner: Colorado Matters heads to the Western Slope next month, and we will broadcast from Grand Junction. Wolf reintroduction is a big story there; There was a narrowly successful ballot measure to force the state to reintroduce wolves. Now, environmentalists say that plan has been hijacked by ranching and hunting interests. Do you think the plan that's emerging follows the will of the voters?

Polis: I think the real reason you're going to Grand Junction in August is for the peaches, right Ryan?

Warner: Oh, the peaches and there's a lavender wine in Palisade that I might imbibe.

Polis: We have some wonderful vineyards in the Grand Valley. The voters statewide voted on wolf reintroduction. This is different from the fact that a few wolves naturally come over from Wyoming. So there are a few wolves here — maybe three, maybe five — but they're not always tracked all the time. Separately from that, the voters said we are going to do a reintroduction of wolves, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working on a plan to do that. Part of that is incorporating the legitimate concerns of ranchers and people that live in areas directly impacted by wolves in that process of successful reintroduction.

Warner: Do you think that their voice is being heard amply? Being heard too much? Swaying the process because environmentalists —

Polis: Since we run the process, I'm partial to saying it's the right amount: We absolutely listen to everybody. Do ranchers have legitimate concerns? Of course. We want to make sure that wolves are reintroduced to Colorado consistent with the will of the voters and the way that addresses many of the concerns that ranchers have from predation. In fact, the initiative took that into account. It specified that ranchers would be compensated for predation.

States that already have wolves, like Wyoming, have a Wolf Predation Compensation Fund. Colorado also has that designated, and we're still in the process of implementing that because the wolves got ahead of the reintroduction. The wolves came before we set up the system that the voters approved — that will be set up consistent with the reintroduction which will be in sustainable numbers. Wolves are not in Colorado in sustainable numbers. They will be pursuant to the law of Colorado and the will of the voters by December of 2023.

Warner: Governor, thank you for being with us.

Polis: Thank you Ryan, always a pleasure.